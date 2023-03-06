FTI Consulting : Adds Steven Soper as a Senior Managing Director in the Strategic Communications Segment

Washington, D.C., March 6, 2023 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Steven Soper as a Senior Managing Director within the Strategic Communications segment.

Based in Dallas, Mr. Soper brings more than 20 years of experience across the communications landscape, advising some of the world's largest companies on corporate reputation, crisis and issues management, and public affairs and government relations. With a background working in high-level corporate roles, political campaigns and at the White House, Mr. Soper will advise and represent clients across sectors nationally while helping FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment continue to build its presence in Texas and across the region.

"Steven brings a wide breadth of on-the-ground experience to our team, with more than two decades of experience advising clients and leading government, political and corporate communications functions," said Brian Kennedy, Head of the Americas for the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. "The addition of Steven to our team will further strengthen our depth of expertise to serve clients as they navigate complex policy and communications challenges and enhance our presence in Texas, a growing market and base for multiple industries."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Soper led U.S. state government relations for ExxonMobil. He previously spent nearly a decade at Burson-Marsteller, where he worked on major campaigns for Fortune 100 companies in industries that included automotive, energy, financial services and retail. He also served in the White House Office of Political Affairs under President George W. Bush along with roles on the Bush-Cheney '04 campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Soper said, "The opportunity to combine communications expertise with a management consulting platform and work with clients on a global scale is incredibly attractive and unique to FTI Consulting. I couldn't be more excited to join this firm at this stage in its growth. Companies of all sizes today must navigate a complex network of stakeholders within local, national and international political and economic capitals across the world. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues to help deliver results for our clients."

