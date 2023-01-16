FTI Consulting Adds Three Senior Managing Directors in Australia

Wouter Veugelen Joins the Cybersecurity Practice



SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued growth in Australia with the appointment of three Senior Managing Directors, further enhancing the firm’s capabilities in Cybersecurity, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology.

The three hires include Wouter Veugelen, who is based in Sydney; Hayden White, who is based in Perth; and Michael Khoury, who is based in Sydney.

“These hires continue the firm’s commitment to investing in talent in Australia and globally to help our clients across many industries address complex challenges,” said Mark Dewar, Australia Practice Leader at FTI Consulting. “Their deep sector expertise and market knowledge reflect the changing needs of our clients as we see more large-scale cyber attacks, a growing risk of insolvencies and an ever-shifting regulatory and litigation landscape in Australia. This, coupled with their strong leadership skills, will significantly enhance our firm’s offerings to clients across Australia and beyond.”

Mr. Veugelen joins FTI Consulting as Australia Leader of the firm’s global Cybersecurity practice. He has 20 years of international experience in cybersecurity and held chief information security officer positions for two large Australian organisations prior to joining FTI Consulting. Mr. Veugelen also has 12 years of experience working for Big Four consulting firms, providing cybersecurity services for some of the largest Australian and global organisations.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Veugelen will advise clients on information security-related matters, including strategy, program delivery, assessments, compliance and incident response, and will conduct complex investigations that provide cutting-edge and data-driven solutions for cybersecurity incidents. He will continue the expansion of the firm’s Cybersecurity practice in Australia and help clients improve their cybersecurity resilience and meet challenging regulatory demands. Mr. Veugelen also serves on the Executive Advisory Board of the Australian Information Security Association, the country’s largest information security professional services association.

Mr. White joins FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, with more than 20 years of experience working with corporate clients, boards, financiers, retail banks and small-to-medium enterprises. Mr. White has extensive experience across all facets of insolvency and restructuring, including independent business reviews for equity and debt holders, acting as an independent expert on solvency-related matters, and undertaking large-scale insolvency and restructuring assignments.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. White was a Partner at KPMG, where he led the Perth Restructuring Services team. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will specialise in restructuring, corporate recovery and turnaround management.

Mr. Khoury joins FTI Consulting’s Technology segment, with 19 years of experience in digital forensics, expert witness testimony, e-discovery and fraud investigations. Mr. Khoury specialises in providing advice on the latest trends in computer forensic and technology risk services for organisations confronted with issues relating to fraud, data management, breaches of confidentiality and intellectual property theft. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he held senior leadership roles in Big Four consulting and specialist advisory firms, including serving as Partner and National Leader of the Forensic Technology Services division at KPMG.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Khoury will focus on assisting organisations, corporate counsel, law firms and litigating parties with the application of computer forensic skills to provide answers to legal and investigative cases, as well as advising clients on information security matters to help them protect and derive value from their information.

