FTI Consulting : Announces Addition of Managing Director in Blockchain and Digital Assets Practice

Washington, D.C., Mar. 9, 2023 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jeremy Sheridan as a Managing Director within the firm's Technology segment, adding deep testifying experience to its growing Blockchain and Digital Assets practice.

Mr. Sheridan, who is based in Fairfax, Va., brings more than a decade of experience in regulatory and government affairs. He is an accomplished criminal investigator and cryptocurrency investigations expert who has led global law enforcement efforts to combat financial crime and designed programs that strengthen technical, physical and information security operations. In his role at FTI Technology, he will serve as a lead investigator and testifying expert for disputes and other matters involving blockchain, cryptocurrency and other forms of digital assets.

"We continue to see increased demand for testifying experts who understand the technical and operational nuances that arise in blockchain and digital assets disputes," said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. "This is a rapidly evolving area of specialization, and we're committed to providing clients with the highest standard of expertise and excellence. We welcome Jeremy as an addition to our growing team, which includes some of the world's foremost blockchain and digital assets experts."

Mr. Sheridan has extensive experience in leading digital asset investigative and regulatory programs that ensure adherence to legal, ethical and compliance standards. He is skilled at developing new approaches to align digital asset and cryptocurrency business operations with emerging regulation.

Prior to joining FTI Technology, Mr. Sheridan was Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Prime Trust, where he advised the company and its clients on effective regulatory response, particularly relating to financial regulations impacting digital assets. He also spent more than a decade in various positions with the U.S. Secret Service, most recently as Assistant Director, Senior Executive Service, Office of Investigations, where he led the agency's global investigative mission to protect and secure the nation's financial infrastructure and payment systems. He also led development and execution of the agency's international investigative strategy and created and implemented the agency's first dedicated digital asset investigative unit. He holds numerous professional certifications and is a Certified Cryptocurrency Expert by the Blockchain Council.

Steven S. McNew, a Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of Blockchain and Digital Assets at FTI Consulting, added, "Jeremy has a unique background in public affairs and U.S. Secret Service investigations, coupled with a strong track record of providing highly technical expert testimony and guidance as a cryptocurrency investigator. This combination of experience will be an asset to our clients that are facing complex, high-stakes matters."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sheridan said, "Even without substantial industry regulation or legal precedence, there has been a tremendous amount of growth and investment in cryptocurrency and digital assets. FTI Technology is well positioned to support clients with mitigating their risks within the industry while helping them build strategy for market success despite regulatory uncertainty. I look forward to collaborating with the team and our clients to help shape the future of this exciting space."

About FTI Consulting

