Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FTI Consulting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
180.68 USD   -0.51%
08:45aFti Consulting : Announces Addition of Managing Director in Blockchain and Digital Assets Practice
PU
05:00aFTI Consulting Broadens Collaboration With Relativity to Add Cloud-Based, E-Discovery Offering in Australia
MT
03/08FTI Consulting Continues Strategic and Geographic Expansion of RelativityOne Solutions, Adds Offering in Australia
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTI Consulting : Announces Addition of Managing Director in Blockchain and Digital Assets Practice

03/09/2023 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C., Mar. 9, 2023 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jeremy Sheridan as a Managing Director within the firm's Technology segment, adding deep testifying experience to its growing Blockchain and Digital Assets practice.

Mr. Sheridan, who is based in Fairfax, Va., brings more than a decade of experience in regulatory and government affairs. He is an accomplished criminal investigator and cryptocurrency investigations expert who has led global law enforcement efforts to combat financial crime and designed programs that strengthen technical, physical and information security operations. In his role at FTI Technology, he will serve as a lead investigator and testifying expert for disputes and other matters involving blockchain, cryptocurrency and other forms of digital assets.

"We continue to see increased demand for testifying experts who understand the technical and operational nuances that arise in blockchain and digital assets disputes," said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. "This is a rapidly evolving area of specialization, and we're committed to providing clients with the highest standard of expertise and excellence. We welcome Jeremy as an addition to our growing team, which includes some of the world's foremost blockchain and digital assets experts."

Mr. Sheridan has extensive experience in leading digital asset investigative and regulatory programs that ensure adherence to legal, ethical and compliance standards. He is skilled at developing new approaches to align digital asset and cryptocurrency business operations with emerging regulation.

Prior to joining FTI Technology, Mr. Sheridan was Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Prime Trust, where he advised the company and its clients on effective regulatory response, particularly relating to financial regulations impacting digital assets. He also spent more than a decade in various positions with the U.S. Secret Service, most recently as Assistant Director, Senior Executive Service, Office of Investigations, where he led the agency's global investigative mission to protect and secure the nation's financial infrastructure and payment systems. He also led development and execution of the agency's international investigative strategy and created and implemented the agency's first dedicated digital asset investigative unit. He holds numerous professional certifications and is a Certified Cryptocurrency Expert by the Blockchain Council.

Steven S. McNew, a Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of Blockchain and Digital Assets at FTI Consulting, added, "Jeremy has a unique background in public affairs and U.S. Secret Service investigations, coupled with a strong track record of providing highly technical expert testimony and guidance as a cryptocurrency investigator. This combination of experience will be an asset to our clients that are facing complex, high-stakes matters."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sheridan said, "Even without substantial industry regulation or legal precedence, there has been a tremendous amount of growth and investment in cryptocurrency and digital assets. FTI Technology is well positioned to support clients with mitigating their risks within the industry while helping them build strategy for market success despite regulatory uncertainty. I look forward to collaborating with the team and our clients to help shape the future of this exciting space."

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.0 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Ashley Allman
+1.206.369.5209
ashley.allman@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Attachments

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 13:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FTI CONSULTING, INC.
08:45aFti Consulting : Announces Addition of Managing Director in Blockchain and Digital Assets ..
PU
05:00aFTI Consulting Broadens Collaboration With Relativity to Add Cloud-Based, E-Discovery O..
MT
03/08FTI Consulting Continues Strategic and Geographic Expansion of RelativityOne Solutions,..
GL
03/08FTI Consulting Continues Strategic and Geographic Expansion of RelativityOne Solutions,..
GL
03/08FTI Consulting Continues Strategic and Geographic Expansion of RelativityOne Solutions
CI
03/08FTI Capital Advisors Strengthens Positioning in Asia with Hong Kong Expansion
GL
03/08FTI Capital Advisors Strengthens Positioning in Asia with Hong Kong Expansion
AQ
03/08Fti Consulting : 4Q22 Investor Presentation
PU
03/07Insider Sell: Fti Consulting
MT
03/07North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen on -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 352 M - -
Net income 2023 266 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 006 M 6 006 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 7 635
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 180,68 $
Average target price 205,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.13.78%6 006
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.38.52%6 367
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-30.88%2 720
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.45%2 031
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-4.98%1 249
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED6.92%1 035