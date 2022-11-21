Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FTI Consulting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
170.36 USD   +0.94%
04:31pFTI Consulting Announces Increase of Senior Secured Revolving Line of Credit to $900.0 Million and Extension of Maturity Date to November 21, 2027
GL
10:38aInsider Sell: Fti Consulting
MT
07:31aFTI Consulting Launches Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Québec with Appointment of Restructuring Expert Martin Franco
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTI Consulting Announces Increase of Senior Secured Revolving Line of Credit to $900.0 Million and Extension of Maturity Date to November 21, 2027

11/21/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has entered into the second amendment and restatement of its senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement"). The Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement increases the revolving line of credit from $550.0 million to $900.0 million, extends the maturity date from November 30, 2023 to November 21, 2027, replaces USD LIBOR with, at the Company’s option, Term SOFR and Daily Simple SOFR, GBP LIBOR with SONIA, and EUR LIBOR with EURIBOR, and amends certain financial, investment, restricted payment, debt and other covenants to provide the Company with more financial flexibility. BofA Securities Inc., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. acted as joint lead arrangers and joint book managers. The Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement further provides that, upon the consent of the Company and the Required Lenders (as defined therein), the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement may be amended, at the Company’s election, to include pricing adjustments based on certain Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-related Key Performance Indicators to be established by the Company in consultation with the Sustainability Coordinator (as defined therein). Borrowings under the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement may be used to finance working capital and for capital expenditures, other general corporate purposes, permitted acquisitions and other investments.

Ajay Sabherwal, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of FTI Consulting, commented, “I would like to thank both our existing lenders and new participants for their confidence in FTI Consulting and our business objectives by committing to this expanded facility in a turbulent market. It is a testimonial to the resilient and growing business that our professionals have built.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, future capital allocations and expenditures, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new, or changes to, laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific or technological developments, and other information that is not historical. When used in this press release, words such “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” "commits," “aspires,” “forecasts,” "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our plans, estimates, forecasts, intentions, aspirations, beliefs or expectations are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, estimates, forecasts, intentions, aspirations, beliefs or expectations will be achieved, and actual events or results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock, adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions, and other future events, which could impact each of our segments differently and could be outside of our control, the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions, the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions, retention of staff and clients, new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, and other risks described under the heading “Item 1A, Risk Factors” in the FTI Consulting’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC
20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com


All news about FTI CONSULTING, INC.
04:31pFTI Consulting Announces Increase of Senior Secured Revolving Line of Credit to $900.0 ..
GL
10:38aInsider Sell: Fti Consulting
MT
07:31aFTI Consulting Launches Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Québec with Appoin..
GL
11/17FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Recognized as Leading Firms at Who's Who Legal Award..
GL
11/17FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Recognized as Leading Firms at Who's Who Legal Award..
GL
11/16First Cayman Restructuring Officers Appointed
AQ
11/15Trevali Provides Update on Judicial Liquidation of 90%-Owned Burkina Faso Subsidiary, N..
AQ
11/15North American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
11/09Insider Sell: FTI Consulting
MT
11/08FTI Consulting Launches Technology Unit in Switzerland
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 993 M - -
Net income 2022 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 678 M 5 678 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 7 518
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 168,78 $
Average target price 220,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.10.01%5 678
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-3.03%4 719
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-34.74%4 352
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.09%2 050
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED26.50%1 447
DITTO (THAILAND)212.66%1 063