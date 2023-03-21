Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  FTI Consulting, Inc.
  News
  Summary
FTI CONSULTING, INC.

FTI Consulting Announces Technology Partnership with NetDocuments

03/21/2023 | 07:31am EDT
Technology Segment Collaborates with NetDocuments to Support Legal Departments with Content Management and Automation Workflow Challenges

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has entered into a partnership with NetDocuments, a trusted cloud content platform for legal professionals. This partnership will allow FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations practice to provide clients with more flexible and integrated native cloud-based solutions for core legal department functions, such as document and content management.

“Legal operations professionals have a long list of priorities for the coming year and are looking for support across areas including strategic transformation, technical implementations and change management,” said Wafik Guirgis, a Senior Managing Director and global Co-Leader of FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations practice. “To better serve the needs of our clients in each of these areas, and as an extension of our ongoing strategic expansion of our corporate legal operations offerings, we’re developing partnerships with leading solutions providers like NetDocuments. Working across the legal technology ecosystem, FTI Technology supports clients in improving their return on technology investments and accelerating adoption of tools that improve overall efficiency and empower collaboration and knowledge sharing.”

NetDocuments helps corporate legal teams establish efficient, secure access to content, automate document-driven workflows and, based on its cloud native architecture and open application programming interfaces (“APIs”), support more effective integrations with the solutions upon which large corporations increasingly rely. As part of the strategic partnership, NetDocuments and FTI Technology will help corporate legal teams achieve data-driven returns on investment through the design, execution and optimization of flexible information management workflows that improve productivity, streamline collaboration and transform cumbersome document processes.

Matthew Hemmert, General Counsel and Privacy Officer at NetDocuments, added, “Corporate legal teams today are focused on implementing solutions that push workflow and automation into everyday activities, often across multiple systems. This is part of a bigger push to leverage cloud technology spanning the complete document lifecycle, from document creation and review to automation and signatures, all natively available within one secure platform. This technology advantage combined with FTI Technology’s corporate legal operations expertise and trusted partner status makes this collaboration very exciting.”

FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations practice helps organizations achieve operational efficiencies and measurable results across the legal operations spectrum, using the technology and services that best meet their needs. Within this practice, experts have a proven track record of helping legal departments align their operations programs with business goals and develop customized solutions that empower in-house teams. The firm’s legal operations advisory, services and technology offerings cover every phase of the legal operations journey, from assess and recommend, to implement and measure. This comprehensive approach ensures that legal operations professionals can understand and improve their current state, future needs, best practices, technology enablement and performance benchmarks.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.0 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About NetDocuments
NetDocuments is the #1 trusted cloud-based content management and productivity platform that helps legal professionals do their best work. Backed by more than 20 years of experience in cloud innovation, NetDocuments offers a complete end-to-end platform for document and email organization and management, including award-winning security and research capabilities; robust automation, collaboration, and search technologies; seamless integrations with other tools professionals use daily; and much more. NetDocuments supports over 7,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector entities globally. Learn more about NetDocuments.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Ashley Allman
+1.206.369.5209
ashley.allman@fticonsulting.com


