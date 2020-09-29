FTI Consulting : Appoints Matt Michael and Lee Sweigart as Managing Directors in the Turnaround & Restructuring Practice

Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2020 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Matt Michael and Lee Sweigart as Managing Directors in the firm's Turnaround & Restructuring practice in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, based in Chicago.

Mr. Michael has more than a decade of corporate restructuring experience. He works with senior management, boards of directors, sponsors and lenders in out-of-court restructurings and in formal bankruptcy proceedings across industries ranging from manufacturing and automotive to consumer products and business services.

Mr. Sweigart advises clients in transition, restructuring and turnaround situations. He has more than 20 years of accounting and financial consulting experience, including advising clients through general business and accounting-related disputes, both as an advisor and interim executive.

'Our experts are dedicated to helping companies stabilize their finances and operations and enhance value,' said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. 'We are excited to welcome Matt and Lee to the team, further bolstering our proficiency in advising clients across various turnaround and restructuring issues with their extensive advisory and operational expertise.'

Mr. Michael returns to FTI Consulting after spending more than five years as Chief Financial Officer for RFA Brands, LLC. His work included establishing all back-office functions for a carve-out, establishing a Chinese subsidiary and overseeing finance, accounting, human resources, information technology and supply chain management while playing an active role in product development and customer negotiations.

'I'm excited to be part of FTI Consulting and apply the lessons I learned as a CFO,' Mr. Michael said. 'The Company's continued investments in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provide me the opportunity to work with some of the best professionals in the industry and put my expertise to use on important client engagements.'

Mr. Sweigart has served as Chief Restructuring Officer and in other interim management roles for a variety of companies. He successfully implemented numerous restructuring initiatives, both in-court and out-of-court, including liquidity enhancement measures, permanent operating cost reductions, capital transactions and divestures of assets and business units.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Sweigart was part of Arthur Andersen's Business Consulting practice that joined Huron Consulting Group at its inception and served as a Senior Director in the Restructuring & Turnaround Services practice at Huron.

'As a market leader, FTI Consulting is well positioned to help companies navigate through the current challenging operating environment,' Mr. Sweigart said. 'My company-side financial advisory and interim management experience is a perfect complement to the FTI Consulting team in the Midwest region and nationally, and I look forward to working alongside them to drive meaningful results for our clients.'

Mr. Michael's and Mr. Sweigart's appointments continue the firm's consistent investment in expanding its Turnaround & Restructuring practice. In early July, FTI Consulting announced the appointment of turnaround and restructuring expert Daniel P. Wikel as a Senior Managing Director in Chicago, where he advises clients on corporate turnarounds and restructurings, lender workout situations, transaction advisory services, business assessments and capital raises. In August, Senior Managing Directors Marc Bilbao and Neal Cohen, as well as Managing Directors Scott Farnsworth, Joseph Kazanovski and Beau Roy joined the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment with a focus on Aviation. In September, Senior Managing Director Rick Arrowsmith joined the Healthcare Restructuring practice, with a focus on sub-acute care, senior living, laboratory companies, medical equipment and life sciences sectors.

