FTI Consulting, Inc.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
FTI Consulting : Appoints Myron Marlin as Americas Head of Crisis & Litigation Communications for the Strategic Communications Segment

10/08/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2020 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Senior Managing Director Myron Marlin as the Head of Crisis and Litigation Communications for the Americas in the Strategic Communications segment. He will report to Brian Kennedy, the Americas Head of Strategic Communications.

Mr. Marlin is a former practicing attorney who served as chief spokesman and director of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ'), and as communications director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). He has more than 25 years of communications experience, during which he has helped clients involved in high-stakes litigation, facing government investigations, experiencing cyber incidents and engaged in financial transactions.

In his new role, Mr. Marlin will lead a multidisciplinary team of experts providing communications counsel to clients as they prepare for and manage complex crises involving litigation, regulatory, operational, political and reputational risk. Mr. Marlin's background as a communications director of two government agencies strengthens FTI Consulting's ability to guide clients through the increasingly interconnected business environment.

'Myron is one of the most accomplished and respected professionals in our industry,' Mr. Kennedy said. 'Having served in leading communications roles at the SEC and DOJ - and subsequently counseling myriad corporate clients facing crises, litigation and government investigations - Myron's leadership atop this core practice area will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients. More impressive credentials are hard to find.'

Mr. Marlin added, 'Companies today are operating in a progressively interconnected global market in which they are subject to intense regulatory and media scrutiny. Understanding how to anticipate potential pitfalls, navigate the legal and regulatory landscape, and manage risk is critical in protecting a client's license to operate.'

During his role at the DOJ, Mr. Marlin provided communications counsel to the attorney general on key issues ranging from the appointment of Independent Counsels to the millennium terrorism plot. Mr. Marlin rose to chief spokesman after serving as the spokesman for the Civil Rights division, where he addressed matters of police misconduct, affirmative action, church arsons and lending discrimination. Upon his departure, Attorney General Janet Reno awarded Mr. Marlin with the prestigious Edmond J. Randolph award for outstanding service.

Later, Mr. Marlin served as communications director under three consecutive chairs at the SEC, where he provided communications counsel on rulemaking stemming from the Dodd-Frank Act as well as the agency's landmark decision to require admissions in certain enforcement matters. Between his government posts, Mr. Marlin was a senior vice president at a public affairs firm, managing crisis, litigation and M&A communications across various industries in the corporate and nonprofit sectors.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
 Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
 Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 12:49:07 UTC
