FTI Consulting : Capital Advisors Advises ACCIONA Energía on the Acquisition of French Energy Efficiency Company Eqinov

Madrid, 8 March 2022 - FTI Capital Advisors Spain ("FTICA") has acted as sole M&A advisor to ACCIONA Energía on the acquisition of a majority stake in Eqinov, a leading energy efficiency company based in France.

This transaction represents ACCIONA Energía's entry into the French market. ACCIONA Energía, listed on the Spanish stock exchange with a market cap of approximately €10.0billion, is the world's largest pure-play renewable energy developer, owner and operator, with a total installed capacity of 11.2 GW as of 30 September 2021, with a presence in 16 countries across five continents.

Headquartered in Paris, Eqinov offers services across three business lines: financing for energy efficiency projects, as one of the leading operators in the French market for Energy Efficiency Certificates (Certificats d'Economies d'Energie or CEEs); energy consumption flexibility valorization, including the remote control of its customers' energy consumption and participating in electricity systems capacity and demand response mechanisms; and energy efficiency consulting services through energy audits, implementation of energy management systems (ISO 50 001) and on design, engineering and implementation of energy optimization projects.

For ACCIONA Energía, this transaction will complement Eqinov's energy and decarbonization services with its renewable energy solutions and self-consumption and services projects. ACCIONA Energía will also expand its range of energy services offered to its global customer base and in the markets in which the company operates, particularly in Spain.

Juan Carlos Raposo, Head of FTICA Spain, said, "We were pleased to advise ACCIONA Energía on this landmark transaction and help it enter the French market. This cross-border transaction, together with two of Spain's largest renewable energy deals advised by FTICA over the last 12 months, strengthen the leadership of our M&A team within the energy sector in Southern Europe."

Blanca Perea, Leader of the FTI Consulting Energy practice in Spain, said, "Energy efficiency and demand-side management will play a central role in the decarbonization of our economies. Both are becoming primary levers for governments to achieve their objectives in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, improve energy security and create local high-value employment opportunities."

This transaction demonstrates FTI Consulting's unique service offering, combining investment banking execution capabilities together with sector experts, providing single-stop advisory for clients.

About FTI Capital Advisors

FTI Capital Advisors is a boutique middle market investment bank which specializes in M&A, capital raising, valuation and opinions, and special situations mandates across targeted industry sectors - including significant experience in the power and renewables sector, as well as in the telecommunications, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail and industrial sectors. FTI Capital Advisors Spain is backed by both global FTICA affiliates that offer investment banking services and the power of FTI Consulting's worldwide network of professionals, which combines deep industry expertise with global investment banking and transaction execution experience to deliver value-enhancing outcomes for our clients.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

