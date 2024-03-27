Dubai, 27 March 2024 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that FTI Capital Advisors ("FTICA") served as the financial advisor to Telkom SA SOC Limited ("Telkom"), a leading ICT company in South Africa, in the sale of its masts and towers business housed in its wholly owned subsidiary, Swiftnet SOC Limited ("Swiftnet"), to an infrastructure fund managed by a subsidiary of Actis LLP, with Royal Bafokeng Holdings Proprietary Limited acting as its Black Economic Empowerment partner, for R6.75 billion.

As a leader in South Africa's digital infrastructure market, Telkom's decision to divest from its masts and towers business is in line with its strategy to focus on core infrastructure assets. The move also aims to strengthen its financial position by reducing debt and increasing liquidity to continue growing and strengthen core assets.

Fede Membrillera, Global Co-Leader of FTICA and Global Leader of FTICA's Telecom, Media & Technology practice, commented, "We are pleased to have supported Telkom on this transaction as it underscores Telkom's commitment to creating long-term value for its shareholders, cementing its position as a leader in South Africa's evolving digital infrastructure landscape"

About FTI Capital Advisors, LLC

FTI Capital Advisors ("FTICA") is a global boutique investment bank with 11 offices worldwide, focused on M&A, equity and debt raising and independent financial advisory, across targeted industry sectors - including Telecom Media and Technology, as well as in the energy, healthcare, aviation & aerospace and industrial sectors. Backed by the power of FTI Consulting's worldwide network of professionals, FTICA combines deep industry expertise with investment banking and transaction execution experience to deliver value-enhancing outcomes for our clients.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,900 employees located in 31 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.