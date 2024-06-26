Dubai, 25 June 2024 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that FTI Capital Advisors (DIFC) Limited ("FTICA Dubai") served as the financial advisor to e& enterprise, the digital transformation division of e&, on its binding agreement with Mediterra Capital and the individual selling shareholder to acquire 100% of GlassHouse, a cloud and SAP infrastructure services provider.

GlassHouse operates in Turkey, South Africa, and Qatar and serves businesses across a range of sectors, including banking, technology and the public sector.

Fede Membrillera, Global Co-Leader of FTI Capital Advisors and Global Leader of FTICA's Telecom, Media & Technology practice, commented, "We are pleased to contribute to e& enterprise's journey toward becoming a regional leader in end-to-end digital transformation, with Turkey as a key new market. The acquisition aligns with e& enterprise's strategy of strengthening its capabilities, adding vertical expertise, and expanding into high-growth markets."

About FTI Capital Advisors, LLC

FTI Capital Advisors ("FTICA") is a global boutique investment bank with 11 offices worldwide, focused on M&A, equity and debt raising and independent financial advisory, across targeted industry sectors - including telecom, media and technology, as well as in the energy, healthcare, aviation & aerospace and industrial sectors. Backed by the power of FTI Consulting's worldwide network of professionals, FTICA combines deep industry expertise with investment banking and transaction execution experience to deliver value-enhancing outcomes for our clients. FTI Capital Advisors globally is the wholly owned investment banking subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc.

This deal was performed by FTI Capital Advisors (DIFC) Limited ("FTICA Dubai"), an affiliate of FTICA. FTICA Dubai is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA"), the financial regulatory agency of the special economic zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre ("DIFC"), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. FTICA Dubai is authorized to provide services to Professional Clients only; accordingly, this press release is intended for Professional Clients only, and no other person should act upon it.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

