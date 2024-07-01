Washington, D.C., July 1, 2024 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that four professionals from the firm have been named to Consulting magazine's Top Consultants 2024 list. The award recognizes the most influential practitioners in the consulting profession, who have significant impacts on their clients, firms and the industry.

The four FTI Consulting professionals were recognized in the following categories:

Mr. Johnson is based in Houston and is a Managing Director within FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment. He has more than 20 years of experience guiding clients through change management, communications, employee engagement, organizational capability and leadership enablement across multiple industries including telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and life sciences. Read more about his recognition here.

Mr. Ferrante, who is based in Washington, D.C., is a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. He is an expert in data security, compliance, privacy and cybersecurity readiness, prevention, incident response and recovery. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ferrante served as the Director for Cyber Incident Response at the U.S. National Security Council at the White House, and prior to that, was Chief of Staff of the Cyber Division at the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Read more about his recognition here.

Mr. Herskowitz, who is based in New York, is a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Strategic Communications segment and a member of the Global ESG and Sustainability practice and the ESG Executive Steering Committee. He also leads FTI Consulting's Global ESG Regulatory Working Group. Mr. Herskowitz helps clients navigate complex sustainability initiatives, including setting relevant targets, improving data tracking capabilities to enhance reporting and navigating the interoperability of various standards, competitive pressures and global regulatory mandates. Read more about his recognition here.

Mr. Anderson is a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Technology segment and is based in San Francisco. He leads the Emerging Data Sources Team and is responsible for directing data identification, integration, preservation, collection and analysis strategy and workflows to support clients through the dynamic digital and regulatory landscape. Mr. Anderson has more than 20 years of experience in legal technology as an e-discovery consultant, paralegal, programmer and application development manager. Read more about his recognition here.

