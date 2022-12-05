FTI Consulting : Continues Growth of Transactions Practice in Japan with Addition of Tadashi Yamazaki

Tokyo, Dec. 6, 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of transactions expert Tadashi Yamazaki as a Managing Director in the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Tokyo.

Mr. Yamazaki joins Senior Managing Director Kenneth Smith, whose appointment earlier this year formally launched FTI Consulting's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Japan. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting advises on many of the world's most complex restructurings, turnarounds, transformations and transactions, helping companies and their stakeholders address major financial, operational and transactional challenges.

The growth of the segment has bolstered the firm's existing Strategic Communications and Technology capabilities in Japan, further enabling it to help clients based there expand internationally.

An engineer by training, Mr. Yamazaki brings more than 28 years of consulting and transaction advisory experience in business processes, supply chain management and intellectual property due diligence for the telecom, media and technology, manufacturing, automotive, factory automation and healthcare supply chain industries. He has supported leading Nikkei 100 and venture companies over the course of his career.

"Japan represents a significant market for FTI Consulting, given the renewed interest by Western multinationals that view Japan as a stable market in the Asia region," said Vincent Fok, Head of Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. "Mr. Yamazaki brings a distinctive level of transaction and industry expertise that will augment our team of experts as we continue to serve our client across all stages of the transaction lifecycle. His appointment is integral to our continued growth trajectory in the market and furthers our ability to address our clients' evolving needs and help them drive value."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Yamazaki was at Ernst & Young's Transaction Advisory Services team, where he supported clients in intellectual property due diligence, valuation and post-merger integration in M&A transactions for Japanese and overseas automotive, electronics and telecom companies and private equity funds. He previously founded his own consulting firm specializing in new business and product development management, intellectual property, market strategy and supply chain management for major Japanese listed companies, venture companies and investment funds.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Yamazaki said, "I am pleased to be joining such a dynamic team at this pivotal time for the firm in Asia. Leveraging my experience, in combination with the deep expertise of FTI Consulting's network, will help clients tackle some of their most complex challenges. I look forward to continuing to grow our team of dedicated transactions experts in Japan and working with colleagues globally to support our clients."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

