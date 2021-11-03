Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FTI Consulting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
146.71 USD   -0.27%
07:45aFTI Consulting Continues Technology Segment Growth in Brazil
PU
03:01aDALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Dalata Agrees Extended Debt Facilities
DJ
11/023Q21 Investor Presentation
PU
FTI Consulting Continues Technology Segment Growth in Brazil

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
Digital Forensics Expert Antonio Meca Joins as Managing Director, Uriel Silva Joins as Director

São Paulo, Nov. 3, 2021 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of Managing Director Antonio Meca to the firm's Technology segment in Brazil. Mr. Meca, a forensic technology and investigations specialist with more than 17 years of experience, will join the São Paulo office to support the Technology segment's continued growth across Latin America.

"There continues to be a need for digital forensics expertise and services in our region," Mr. Meca said. "We are establishing our technical capabilities to support local clients in identifying, collecting, processing and analyzing large volumes of complex data in e-discovery, regulatory matters and internal investigations. FTI Consulting has a strong global presence, and I look forward to continuing to build our Technology segment's team and solutions throughout Latin America."

Mr. Meca has spent nearly two decades supporting large multinational corporations and clients based in Brazil with navigating the technical challenges in e-discovery, fraud investigations and disputes. He has spent a significant portion of his career in leadership positions within Big Four firms and has extensive experience leading teams through complex matters. Mr. Meca also specializes in advising clients on policies and procedures to comply with preservation notices and legal holds and reduce the cost of discovery. He is an EnCase Certified Examiner, Brainspace Certified and AccessData Certified Examiner ("ACE").

FTI Technology also welcomed Uriel Silva as a Director in Brazil to manage teams and coordinate across digital forensics, e-discovery and data analytics projects. Mr. Silva brings extensive solution development experience for multinational matters, complex digital forensic investigations, gathering and managing data, data recovery, compliance risk assessments and e-discovery. He is an AccessData Certified Examiner and is experienced with numerous computer forensic and e-discovery tools.

Antonio Gesteira, a Senior Managing Director within FTI Technology, added, "Antonio is one of Brazil's foremost technical experts in e-discovery, digital forensics and investigations. He will be instrumental in building up our forensic lab here in Brazil and providing leadership to our growing team of technical consultants and experts. I welcome him and Uriel to the team and look forward to partnering with them to expand the Technology segment in Latin America."

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Ashley Allman
+1.206.369.5209
ashley.allman@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
