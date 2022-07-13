FTI Consulting : Continues to Enhance Middle East Forensic and Litigation Consulting Practice with Two Senior Hires

Dubai, 13 July 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of its Middle East offering with the appointments of Dan McWilliams and Zarik Nawaz as Managing Directors within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Both bring considerable financial crime investigations and compliance experience to FTI Consulting. Mr. McWilliams will focus on advising a wide range of global clients specialising in complex criminal tax and money laundering investigations, whilst Mr. Nawaz's assists clients with transformational financial crime programmes.

Mr. McWilliams has more than 30 years of diversified law enforcement experience in both the US and the Middle East, planning, conducting and supervising complex financial investigations. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. McWilliams held senior roles in law enforcement agencies, including as a Special Agent with the US Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and as a member of the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force. He also served as a diplomatic Attaché in London and Dubai, developing strategic solutions for investigative matters throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region

Mr. Nawaz brings more than 10 years of professional experience supporting clients, predominantly tier 1 and tier 2 banks with their financial crime compliance matters, as well as supporting them with the application of financial crime guidelines.

Mr. Nawaz has significant experience in transaction monitoring and has tested monitoring platforms for major banking clients. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Nawaz led teams in London and the Middle East for two Big Four consultancies.

Commenting on the hires, Wayne Anthony, a Senior Managing Director and Middle East Head of Forensic Accounting & Advisory Services at FTI Consulting, said, "Building our expertise in the financial crime and financial crime compliance space is an important growth strategy for FTI Consulting in the Middle East. We are delighted to welcome Dan and Zarik to the team. Their intrinsic knowledge and vast experience will benefit clients in the region with their complex financial crime investigations and compliance matters, particularly as the landscape and our clients' needs are continuously evolving."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Gulf

1408 Burj Daman

DIFC, Dubai

PO Box 71253

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contacts:Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Sunil Mashari

+971 54 567 5674

sunil.mashari@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.