FTI Consulting : Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment Promotes 35 Professionals to Senior Managing Director

Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2023 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the promotion of 35 professionals within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment to Senior Managing Director, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

"Organizations call on FTI Consulting to help them navigate challenges related to business transformation, transactions and restructurings, and these professionals have repeatedly risen to the occasion to deliver value for our clients," said Carlyn Taylor, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and the firm's Business Transformation Leader. "I am proud of the work each of these individuals has accomplished, and I look forward to working alongside them as they continue to grow as leaders both within the segment and firmwide."

Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, added, "We continue to invest in and promote talent so we are able to better assist our clients with their financial, operational and strategic goals. Congratulations to our newest Senior Managing Directors, whose dedication to helping clients in times of distress and change strengthens FTI Consulting's position as a market-leading firm."

The Senior Managing Director promotions in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment include:

