FTI Consulting : Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment Promotes 35 Professionals to Senior Managing Director

01/03/2023 | 10:18am EST
Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2023 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the promotion of 35 professionals within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment to Senior Managing Director, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

"Organizations call on FTI Consulting to help them navigate challenges related to business transformation, transactions and restructurings, and these professionals have repeatedly risen to the occasion to deliver value for our clients," said Carlyn Taylor, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and the firm's Business Transformation Leader. "I am proud of the work each of these individuals has accomplished, and I look forward to working alongside them as they continue to grow as leaders both within the segment and firmwide."

Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, added, "We continue to invest in and promote talent so we are able to better assist our clients with their financial, operational and strategic goals. Congratulations to our newest Senior Managing Directors, whose dedication to helping clients in times of distress and change strengthens FTI Consulting's position as a market-leading firm."

The Senior Managing Director promotions in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment include:

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 15:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
