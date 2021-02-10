FTI Consulting : Enhances Actuarial Expertise in Global Insurance Services Practice

Washington, D.C., Feb. 10 2021 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Lisa Kuklinski as a Managing Director in the firm's Global Insurance Services practice, further enhancing its actuarial expertise.

Ms. Kuklinski, who will be based in New York, brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry in various areas, including U.S. STAT and U.S. GAAP valuation and financial reporting. She will assist clients with actuarial advisory services, M&A diligence and expert testimony.

'I am excited to have Lisa join our growing actuarial team,' said Paul Braithwaite, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting. 'She brings a wealth of experience in life insurance, annuities, long-term care insurance and pension risk transfers and is uniquely positioned to help our clients address some of the critical issues facing life and annuity insurers today, such as the impact of COVID-19 on pricing, claims and reserves, uncertainty surrounding older-age mortality, and the ongoing low interest rate environment.'

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Kuklinski ran her own consulting practice with recent projects including U.S. GAAP Long Duration Targeted Improvements ('LDTI') implementations, mergers and acquisitions and litigation support for reinsurance matters. Prior to this, she was a Senior Manager at EY. She also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary of MetLife's U.S. and Latin America region, overseeing all actuarial aspects of individual and group life insurance, annuities, long-term care, pension risk transfer and disability income in the region.

In addition, Ms. Kuklinski was elected to the Board of Directors of the Society of Actuaries in 2019. She currently serves on the Finance Committee and chairs the International Committee.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Kuklinski said, 'I am pleased to join FTI Consulting's Global Insurance Services practice and bring my experience in the insurance industry to life in a new way. The firm's pride in its collaboration across the board makes me excited to jump right in and work with the team to help our clients navigate these challenging times.'

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.