Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FTI Consulting, Inc.    FCN

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTI Consulting : Enhances Actuarial Expertise in Global Insurance Services Practice

02/10/2021 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C., Feb. 10 2021 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Lisa Kuklinski as a Managing Director in the firm's Global Insurance Services practice, further enhancing its actuarial expertise.

Ms. Kuklinski, who will be based in New York, brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry in various areas, including U.S. STAT and U.S. GAAP valuation and financial reporting. She will assist clients with actuarial advisory services, M&A diligence and expert testimony.

'I am excited to have Lisa join our growing actuarial team,' said Paul Braithwaite, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting. 'She brings a wealth of experience in life insurance, annuities, long-term care insurance and pension risk transfers and is uniquely positioned to help our clients address some of the critical issues facing life and annuity insurers today, such as the impact of COVID-19 on pricing, claims and reserves, uncertainty surrounding older-age mortality, and the ongoing low interest rate environment.'

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Kuklinski ran her own consulting practice with recent projects including U.S. GAAP Long Duration Targeted Improvements ('LDTI') implementations, mergers and acquisitions and litigation support for reinsurance matters. Prior to this, she was a Senior Manager at EY. She also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary of MetLife's U.S. and Latin America region, overseeing all actuarial aspects of individual and group life insurance, annuities, long-term care, pension risk transfer and disability income in the region.

In addition, Ms. Kuklinski was elected to the Board of Directors of the Society of Actuaries in 2019. She currently serves on the Finance Committee and chairs the International Committee.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Kuklinski said, 'I am pleased to join FTI Consulting's Global Insurance Services practice and bring my experience in the insurance industry to life in a new way. The firm's pride in its collaboration across the board makes me excited to jump right in and work with the team to help our clients navigate these challenging times.'

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 13:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FTI CONSULTING, INC.
02:40aFTI CONSULTING : Enhances Actuarial Expertise in Global Insurance Services Pract..
PU
02/09FTI Consulting Resilience Barometer Finds Business Models Must Be Fundamental..
GL
02/07PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: -4-
DJ
02/07PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended cash offer for Dialog Sem..
DJ
02/07PRESS RELEASE : Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor -2-
DJ
02/07DGAP-ADHOC : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation an..
DJ
02/03FTI CONSULTING : Construction Solutions Practice Appoints Senior Professionals t..
AQ
02/03FTI CONSULTING : Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Canada
PU
02/03FTI Consulting Expands RelativityOne Offering to Canada
GL
02/03PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Full Year 2020 R..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 452 M - -
Net income 2020 195 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 681 M 3 681 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 264
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 165,50 $
Last Close Price 106,15 $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.-4.99%3 681
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.-10.00%9 803
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED0.71%1 188
STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED-5.66%882
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.2.36%451
PRORED PARTNERS CO., LTD.-4.38%373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ