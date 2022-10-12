Advanced search
FTI Consulting : Enhances Middle East Footprint with Expansion of its Operations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

10/12/2022
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 October 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its capabilities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of a new operation in Riyadh.

Having worked with clients in Saudi Arabia for several years, the new presence serves as a hub for the firm's in-country and cross-border work in the region and strengthens FTI Consulting's ability to provide a broader range of its global services to clients. The expansion enhances the firm's existing Middle East presence, which includes seven other offices across the region. 

"We continue to expand our offering in international markets that are critical to our clients' businesses and the development of our footprint in Saudi Arabia marks a key milestone in our commitment to the Middle East," said Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting. "It also comes at a time when clients are increasingly seeking our strategic thinking and advisory support to help them navigate a variety of opportunities and complex issues in the region."

The firm's Middle East team will run the office in Riyadh and oversee the expansion of FTI Consulting's local presence in the region.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Helen Obi
+44.7944.591.658
helen.obi@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 16:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
