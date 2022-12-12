FTI Consulting : Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Singapore with Appointment of May Yee Koay

Singapore, 13 December 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of May Yee Koay as a Managing Director in the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Singapore.

Ms. Koay has over 15 years of experience in financial restructuring, corporate recovery and transaction advisory. She has extensive experience in the financial and operational management of distressed businesses, having worked on numerous large debt restructuring and insolvency assignments encompassing both court-ordered and voluntary liquidations, judicial management appointments, receivership appointments, scheme of arrangement, consensual restructuring and complex cross-border assignments involving the U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy regime.

The appointment marks the latest in a series of investments in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Asia, following the recent hire of Senior Managing Directors Martin Wong in Singapore and Kenneth Smith in Tokyo and Managing Director Tadashi Yamazaki in Tokyo.

"We are delighted that May Yee has joined FTI Consulting at an important time in our growth in Asia," said Vincent Fok, Head of Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. "She is a recognised and respected market leader in this industry with extensive experience in advising on a wide range of restructuring and insolvency engagements. May Yee's expertise will strengthen our ability to support our clients across Asia and provide solutions that address their complex needs."

Throughout her career, Ms. Koay has dealt extensively with complex cross-border insolvency, litigation, enforcement and recovery issues. Her international coverage includes Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, UK, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and China.

Ms. Koay's experience also includes buy-side and sell-side transaction support, including financial due diligence, and sell-side divestiture to private equity, multinational corporations and government-linked corporations with transaction-related experience primarily in Southeast Asia and across sectors such as the oil and gas, real estate, healthcare and entertainment industries. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Koay was a Director within the restructuring and insolvency practice at KPMG.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Koay said, "Restructuring is in FTI Consulting's roots as a firm known for its financial and operational excellence. Against a backdrop of rising market volatility and financial pressure, business stakeholders are increasingly in need of advice and support to develop and execute restructuring solutions. I am delighted to have joined FTI Consulting's Asia team and am looking forward to helping the firm's clients maximise value and drive change."

