Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FTI Consulting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
161.88 USD   -0.07%
05:44pFti Consulting : Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Singapore with Appointment of May Yee Koay
PU
12/09Court Orders Setting Up Inspection Committee For NewOcean Energy
MT
12/08FTI Consulting Announces Election of Linda Birta-Mammet as Treasurer
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTI Consulting : Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Singapore with Appointment of May Yee Koay

12/12/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Singapore, 13 December 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of May Yee Koay as a Managing Director in the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Singapore.

Ms. Koay has over 15 years of experience in financial restructuring, corporate recovery and transaction advisory. She has extensive experience in the financial and operational management of distressed businesses, having worked on numerous large debt restructuring and insolvency assignments encompassing both court-ordered and voluntary liquidations, judicial management appointments, receivership appointments, scheme of arrangement, consensual restructuring and complex cross-border assignments involving the U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy regime.

The appointment marks the latest in a series of investments in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Asia, following the recent hire of Senior Managing Directors Martin Wong in Singapore and Kenneth Smith in Tokyo and Managing Director Tadashi Yamazaki in Tokyo.

"We are delighted that May Yee has joined FTI Consulting at an important time in our growth in Asia," said Vincent Fok, Head of Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. "She is a recognised and respected market leader in this industry with extensive experience in advising on a wide range of restructuring and insolvency engagements. May Yee's expertise will strengthen our ability to support our clients across Asia and provide solutions that address their complex needs."

Throughout her career, Ms. Koay has dealt extensively with complex cross-border insolvency, litigation, enforcement and recovery issues. Her international coverage includes Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, UK, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and China.

Ms. Koay's experience also includes buy-side and sell-side transaction support, including financial due diligence, and sell-side divestiture to private equity, multinational corporations and government-linked corporations with transaction-related experience primarily in Southeast Asia and across sectors such as the oil and gas, real estate, healthcare and entertainment industries. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Koay was a Director within the restructuring and insolvency practice at KPMG.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Koay said, "Restructuring is in FTI Consulting's roots as a firm known for its financial and operational excellence. Against a backdrop of rising market volatility and financial pressure, business stakeholders are increasingly in need of advice and support to develop and execute restructuring solutions. I am delighted to have joined FTI Consulting's Asia team and am looking forward to helping the firm's clients maximise value and drive change."

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Annie Malone
+852.3768.4606
annie.malone@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Attachments

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FTI CONSULTING, INC.
05:44pFti Consulting : Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Singapore with Appoi..
PU
12/09Court Orders Setting Up Inspection Committee For NewOcean Energy
MT
12/08FTI Consulting Announces Election of Linda Birta-Mammet as Treasurer
GL
12/08FTI Consulting, Inc. Announces Appointment of Linda Birta-Mammet as Treasurer
CI
12/08Fti Consulting : and Compass Lexecon Lead Who's Who Legal Arbitration Expert Witnesses Lis..
PU
12/06General Counsel Report from FTI Consulting and Relativity Finds Resounding Agreement Ov..
GL
12/06General Counsel Report from FTI Consulting and Relativity Finds Resounding Agreement Ov..
GL
12/06North American Morning Briefing: Investors Mull -2-
DJ
12/05Fti Consulting : Continues Growth of Transactions Practice in Japan with Addition of Tadas..
PU
12/05Fti Consulting, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 993 M - -
Net income 2022 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 450 M 5 450 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 7 518
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 162,00 $
Average target price 220,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.5.59%5 450
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.5.06%5 247
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-35.09%4 441
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.57%2 021
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED25.00%1 461
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED5.31%999