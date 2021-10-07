FTI Consulting : Expands Global Managed Document Review Team

Technology Segment Adds Managing Directors Cathy Hasenzahl and Evie Mackay

Washington, D.C., Oct. 7, 2021 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm's Technology segment has expanded its global Managed Document Review offering with the appointment of document review expert Cathy Hasenzahl as a Managing Director in New York and e-discovery industry expert Evie Mackay as a Managing Director in London.

FTI Technology's Managed Document Review offering supports clients across a variety of case types, including investigations, antitrust litigation and merger control matters. As legal teams worldwide have grappled with the impact of increasing data volumes, diverse information sources and ramping regulatory scrutiny, FTI Technology has expanded the capabilities and reach of its Managed Document Review team to consistently meet growing client demand. Through expert-driven review strategies, flexible workflows and FTI Technology's unique review methodology, the Managed Document Review offering delivers more depth and efficiency than linear review and ensures quality, defensible results under compressed timelines. With the addition of new experts in numerous jurisdictions, FTI Technology is ensuring the practice can continue to scale to meet the demand of all cases regardless of size, scope or region.

"For more than a decade, our award-winning Managed Document Review offerings have supported clients through their most challenging and high-stakes legal and regulatory matters," said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. "Today, we're seeing an ongoing increase in the volume and complexity of litigation, investigations and merger control matters requiring specialized document review support and expertise. By growing our capabilities, expanding our reach and investing in recruiting and retaining the world's top talent, we can directly address new demands. I look forward to the leadership and expertise our new team members will bring to this practice."

Ms. Hasenzahl brings 17 years of experience as an in-house lawyer and litigation consultant, leading teams through strategic workflows and technology-driven document review methodologies. She has held senior roles within a Big Four consulting firm, as well as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel positions at Bear Stearns, where she worked as a review manager, and JPMorgan Chase, where she developed and led the review management group and oversaw the review for numerous litigation and regulatory matters during the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis.

Ms. Mackay has more than a decade of experience in e-discovery with a deep commitment to developing custom workflows to assist clients in navigating complex data sets. As part of the growing team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, she will focus on expanding the Managed Document Review offerings and capabilities alongside FTI Technology's senior leaders in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany and other key markets. Prior to joining FTI Technology, Ms. Mackay was Senior Director of Delivery U.K. and Ireland for Special Counsel. She holds numerous Relativity and Brainspace certifications.

In addition to these appointments, FTI Technology recently announced the addition of e-discovery industry expert Michael Lalande as a Senior Director and review manager for the practice in Canada, as part of the segment's growth in the country. Mr. Lalande was previously E-Discovery Counsel at one of Canada's leading law firms, where he focused on e-discovery, information governance and the management of digital information on a wide range of litigation and regulatory matters.

Kathryn McCarthy, a Senior Managing Director within FTI Technology, added, "When organizations are up against a tight deadline for a matter that involves massive volumes of data, managed review is often the only way to find and produce key information quickly and cost effectively. Our clients rely on us for flexibility, budget predictability, speed and quality. With the addition of Cathy, Evie and Michael to the team, we're strengthening our ability to consistently deploy robust support worldwide and provide our clients with a cohesive and efficient solution for their high-stakes legal and regulatory matters. We welcome them to the team and look forward to their leadership in growing our capabilities and maintaining our high standards of client service across every region."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

