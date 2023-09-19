LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has expanded its partnership with Relativity to provide the cloud-based e-discovery solution RelativityOne in Germany and Ireland.



This expansion continues the growth of FTI Technology’s Relativity managed e-discovery services and RelativityOne offerings throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia, which provide clients with continuous efficiency and localised expertise across dozens of countries. With the addition of Germany and Ireland, two countries experiencing high demand for e-discovery software and services, FTI Technology has enhanced its ability to help clients manage data obstacles and cost containment for matters of all sizes, including those that span multiple jurisdictions.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring our clients have access to the most flexible, scalable, defensible, secure technology solutions for e-discovery and investigations challenges,” said Renato Fazzone, a Senior Managing Director and country leader for Germany. “Our e-discovery teams in Germany, Ireland and across Europe are highly skilled and experienced with Relativity, including consulting around and implementing expert workflows, advanced analytics and custom solutions within the platform.”

Gráinne Bryan, a Senior Managing Director and Ireland Leader of FTI Technology, added, “By expanding our RelativityOne offerings to more countries, we are empowering our experts to provide more speed and control to clients during high-stakes, complex disputes and regulatory matters.”

FTI Technology is widely recognised as a leading provider of expert, defensible e-discovery consulting and services throughout the entire discovery process. From legal holds and global data collections to legal review and production, FTI Technology consultants assist in developing policies, deploying technology and executing entire programs as a managed service. FTI Technology experts are experienced in managing data requirements within highly regulated industries and leading discovery efforts across a wide range of matters, from large-scale, multi-jurisdictional disputes, to targeted internal investigations. As part of this, FTI Technology provides clients with a choice of technology and service options to best meet their particular needs and preferences. Relativity augments other technologies offered by FTI Technology worldwide.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organise data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organisations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HD

United Kingdom

+44 20 3727 1000

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Allman

+1.206.369.5209

ashley.allman@fticonsulting.com