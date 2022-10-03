Advanced search
FTI Consulting : Expands Restructuring and Transformation Capabilities in EMEA with Addition of Lucy Brocklebank

10/03/2022 | 04:14am EDT
London, 3 October 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has expanded its restructuring and business transformation capabilities in EMEA with the appointment of Lucy Brocklebank as a Managing Director in the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in London.

Ms. Brocklebank brings over 15 years of experience in restructuring and business transformation matters and has advised clients through a range of stressed and distressed financial situations. She has particular expertise in financial planning and analysis, project management, financial forecasting, transformation implementation and stakeholder engagement strategies.

Having worked at the firm as a Director earlier in her career, Ms. Brocklebank returns to FTI Consulting with deepened experience in advising and leading large-scale complex restructurings for corporates, private equity and governments. Prior to this, she ran her own business for six years.

"Against the backdrop of uncertain market conditions and ongoing operational disruption, we continue to see a strong demand from clients for our market-leading business transformation and restructuring solutions," said Christopher Ruell, a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. "To meet this growing demand, we are committed to adding experienced consultants such as Lucy to the team. Her expertise and insights will be highly valued by clients. We are delighted to welcome Lucy back to the firm."

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Brocklebank added, "It is exciting to return to FTI Consulting after more than a decade. The firm has grown considerably since I was last here, and its leading reputation for transformations and corporate finance transactions is one of the reasons I was so keen to rejoin the firm. I look forward to working with colleagues to support the segment's future growth."

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
200 Aldersgate
Aldersgate Street
London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Helen Obi
+44 20 7632 5071
helen.obi@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
