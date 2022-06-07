FTI Consulting : Financial Services Business Transformation Expert Manoj Daga Joins FTI Consulting as a Managing Director

Washington, D.C, June 7, 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Manoj Daga as a Managing Director in the Business Transformation practice within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Daga, who is based in New York, brings more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale transformations and managing global business operations across the mortgage, consumer finance, retail banking and payments industries, as well as private equity portfolio companies. His expertise includes driving innovation and growth, productivity and expense optimization, customer and employee experience revamps, operational risk management and end-to-end transformation strategy development and execution across all competencies and business functions.

"With rising interest rates, macro-economic and other pressures, this is the time for organizations to transform their business operations," said Frank Sui, Co-Leader of the Financial Services industry practice at FTI Consulting. "With decades of experience leading profitable growth and transformations across the financial services sector, Manoj will provide our clients with the expertise necessary to deliver lasting results and drive value for stakeholders. I am delighted to welcome him to the team."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Daga held business transformation roles at Caliber Home Loans and Accenture and was Head of Banking & Financial Services at Sutherland Global Services, a process and technology transformation services provider. Before that, Mr. Daga spent a decade as Head of Business Transformation at Citigroup, where he led business transformation for the company's consumer businesses. Before that, Mr. Daga was Vice President, Business Growth at MasterCard International, where he participated in the launch of four new businesses, including product design, growth strategies, and marketing and sales strategies.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Daga said, "The team at FTI Consulting is dedicated to helping clients drive efficiencies and build innovative competencies to sustain and gain market share. I am thrilled to work alongside such experienced professionals as we continue to support clients across the financial services industry with their business transformation goals."

