    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
170.53 USD   +2.27%
FTI Consulting : Financial Services Business Transformation Expert Manoj Daga Joins FTI Consulting as a Managing Director

06/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
Washington, D.C, June 7, 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Manoj Daga as a Managing Director in the Business Transformation practice within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Daga, who is based in New York, brings more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale transformations and managing global business operations across the mortgage, consumer finance, retail banking and payments industries, as well as private equity portfolio companies. His expertise includes driving innovation and growth, productivity and expense optimization, customer and employee experience revamps, operational risk management and end-to-end transformation strategy development and execution across all competencies and business functions.

"With rising interest rates, macro-economic and other pressures, this is the time for organizations to transform their business operations," said Frank Sui, Co-Leader of the Financial Services industry practice at FTI Consulting. "With decades of experience leading profitable growth and transformations across the financial services sector, Manoj will provide our clients with the expertise necessary to deliver lasting results and drive value for stakeholders. I am delighted to welcome him to the team."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Daga held business transformation roles at Caliber Home Loans and Accenture and was Head of Banking & Financial Services at Sutherland Global Services, a process and technology transformation services provider. Before that, Mr. Daga spent a decade as Head of Business Transformation at Citigroup, where he led business transformation for the company's consumer businesses. Before that, Mr. Daga was Vice President, Business Growth at MasterCard International, where he participated in the launch of four new businesses, including product design, growth strategies, and marketing and sales strategies.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Daga said, "The team at FTI Consulting is dedicated to helping clients drive efficiencies and build innovative competencies to sustain and gain market share. I am thrilled to work alongside such experienced professionals as we continue to support clients across the financial services industry with their business transformation goals."

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
