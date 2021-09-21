FTI Consulting : Healthcare Expert and Former Congresswoman Allyson Y. Schwartz Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Advisor

Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2021 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that former Rep. Allyson Y. Schwartz has been named a Senior Advisor within its Strategic Communications segment. A nationally recognized leader in healthcare policy, Congresswoman Schwartz will advise clients on political and policy matters in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Congresswoman Schwartz represented the 13th District of Pennsylvania in Congress from 2005-2015, serving on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Budget Committee. While in Congress, she led the effort to reform the physician payment system to encourage value over volume and promoted primary care and integrated care delivery. She also championed scientific research, innovation and the use of technology to improve quality while lowering costs.

"Congresswoman Schwartz's decades of experience in local, state and federal government will prove invaluable to healthcare and life sciences clients around the world," said Charlene MacDonald, a Senior Managing Director and the Americas Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. "Her expertise in managed care and Medicare policy will bolster our existing capabilities as we help companies navigate myriad complex business and regulatory challenges and opportunities."

Most recently, Congresswoman Schwartz served as the first President and Chief Executive Officer of the Better Medicare Alliance, where she built a national alliance of over 160 ally organizations and 500,000 grassroots beneficiary advocates to support and strengthen the Medicare Advantage program. These advancements enabled significant growth in enrollment and facilitated healthcare delivery reforms to improve health outcomes, address social determinants of health, and reduce consumer costs.

Commenting on her appointment, Congresswoman Schwartz said, "Building on my time in the private sector and in elected office, I am excited to be joining the talented team at FTI Consulting in offering strategic advice and support on health policy and public affairs to a diverse group of clients during a time of both complexity and innovation in healthcare."

Congresswoman Schwartz also worked as a healthcare executive and served as the Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Human Services. She was elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate in 1990 and served for 14 years until her election to Congress. As a state legislator, she was the driving force behind Pennsylvania's Children's Health Insurance Program, which was a model for the federal program enacted five years later.

Congresswoman Schwartz serves on the Executive Advisory Board of the University of Pennsylvania's Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics and the Advisory Board of the Federal Budget Model Project at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine Culture Inclusion & Equity Action Collaborative and serves as a member of RAND's Technical Expert Panel on the star rating system in Medicare Advantage, as well as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.