London, 20 September 2023 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm's Technology segment has added Scott Pounder as a London-based Managing Director in Blockchain and Digital Assets.

"We continue to see demand for investigations experience in digital assets," said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. "Across the U.S., Europe and globally, we have built expert teams with 360-degree coverage and specialisation throughout many aspects of the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem, from cryptocurrency to blockchain infrastructure to NFT implementations, industry bankruptcies, expert witness testimonies and complex disputes involving digital assets. Scott's contributions will further enhance our strong team and provide our clients with deep investigative experience."

Mr. Pounder brings two decades of experience encompassing law enforcement, financial crime investigations and intricate fraud cases, and has provided expert testimony dozens of times. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he dedicated 15 years of his career to tackling fraud and serious crimes with the Metropolitan Police in London. Additionally, he served within the Economic Crime Directorate with the City of London Police, specialising in asset recovery and combatting fraud.

Most recently, Mr. Pounder served as head of investigations for Crystal Blockchain Analytics, where he designed the company's Crypto Research and Investigation Specialist course. His decorated history as a former law enforcement officer is underscored by his portfolio of certifications spanning investigative methodologies, cybercrime and information security.

Steven S. McNew, a Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of Blockchain and Digital Assets at FTI Consulting, added, "Scott brings a unique background in law enforcement, testifying experience, financial crime enforcement and cryptocurrency investigative expertise, skills which are both rare and much needed in today's digital assets environment. His experience will be critical as our clients in the UK and across Europe navigate disputes, investigations and regulatory issues relating to their engagement in this dynamic industry."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

