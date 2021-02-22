FTI Consulting : Kenneth R. Bernice and Robert Raymond Join FTI Consulting's Real Estate Industry Practice as Managing Directors

Log in
FTI CONSULTING, INC.

Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2021 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Kenneth R. Bernice and Robert Raymond as Managing Directors in the firm's Real Estate Solutions industry practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Bernice rejoins FTI Consulting as a member of the Tax Advisory group within the Real Estate Solutions industry practice, specializing in tax structuring, inbound and outbound real estate investments, tax due diligence, and compliance matters for public and private real estate investment trusts ('REITs'), real estate funds and real estate companies. With more than 20 years of experience in real estate tax, Mr. Bernice has broad expertise in many real estate segments, including hospitality, healthcare, industrial, office and multifamily REITs, and funds.

Mr. Raymond joins the Real Estate Solutions industry practice to focus on corporate real estate strategy. With 20 years of experience, Mr. Raymond helps companies better leverage and optimize their corporate footprint. Specifically, he focuses on corporate real estate portfolio strategy, real estate operating models, facilities management, workplace strategy, financial planning and analysis, process design and benchmarking.

'We are excited to welcome Ken and Rob into our Real Estate industry practice,' said Ingrid R. Noone, a Senior Managing Director in the Real Estate Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. 'Ken's deep real estate industry tax expertise will be a valuable addition to our Tax Advisory group, and Rob brings an extensive background working with corporate real estate strategy to the team. We look forward to their contributions.'

Mr. Bernice also has extensive experience advising mortgage REITs on structured debt investments, debt workouts, securitizations and excess inclusion income. He joins FTI Consulting from NorthStar Realty Finance, where he was the Senior Vice President of Tax and led its tax department. He assisted in the structuring of NorthStar Realty Finance's spin-off of NorthStar Asset Management Group, as well as the acquisition of over $25 billion in equity and debt transactions during his tenure with the company.

Mr. Raymond has successfully led and delivered corporate real estate and facilities consulting services for Fortune 500 organizations. He has assisted global real estate organizations and other corporate entities with the development and implementation of their portfolio and workplace strategies, optimization of real estate assets, as well as location strategy and site selection for global headquarters and shared service centers. He has advised global entities throughout Europe, Asia and South America, many of which occupy several millions of square feet of space, as they navigate rapid growth or merger & acquisition environments. He previously worked at Newmark Knight Frank as a Senior Managing Director, Central Region Lead.

About the FTI Consulting Real Estate Solutions Industry Practice
FTI Consulting Real Estate Solutions professionals have the industry expertise and experience to help real estate owners, users, investors and lenders better navigate the market's complexities and manage its inherent risks. As unbiased and independent advisors, FTI Consulting represents leading public and private real estate entities and stakeholders, including REITs, financial institutions, investment banks, opportunity funds, insurance companies, hedge funds, pension advisors and owners/developers, offering real estate consulting services that help align strategy with business goals.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
 Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
 Nina Dietrich
+1.201.493.8944
nina@ninadietrich.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 13:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
