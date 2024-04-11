Stockholm, 11 April 2024 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Kaj Möller as a Managing Director in the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Stockholm, Sweden. The hire of Mr. Möller, an expert in construction and engineering projects and disputes, continues the firm's investment in its capabilities in this area following the launch of FTI Consulting's Stockholm office in March 2024.

Mr. Möller, who joins FTI Consulting in May 2024, will lead the Construction, Projects & Assets practice in the Stockholm office and the development of the firm's Nordic-wide services across the construction lifecycle. He will advise employers, contractors and law firms on construction projects to help them better understand and resolve claims and disputes that often occur in large infrastructure developments.

"We are committed to building our presence in Sweden by adding high-calibre local talent such as Kaj to our team," said Thomas Hofbauer, Head of Construction, Projects and Assets in Continental Europe at FTI Consulting. "Kaj is a fantastic hire for the firm, who will work with me to build our construction solutions offering in the market. I am confident that his proven leadership skills and impressive track record for delivering practical and innovative solutions to support construction and engineering projects around the world will be invaluable as our growth continues."

Mr. Möller has more than 30 years of experience in planning, procurement, contract and claims management for international infrastructure projects. Working with banks, public and private companies, and European and Nordic regional development agencies in their capacity as contractors and employers, he specialises in claims management, dispute avoidance, arbitration and dispute resolution services. Mr. Moller has advised on projects across a variety of sectors, including energy, transport, water and waste.

Prior to his appointment at FTI Consulting, Mr. Möller was Head of Export at Sweco Group, an architecture and engineering consultancy, where he worked for 25 years. Whilst there, he led teams across eight European markets who were responsible for engineering and construction management projects around the world.

"We look forward to Kaj's arrival, which reflects our commitment to provide our clients with the relevant sector expertise to solve their most complex issues. Kaj is uniquely placed to support clients facing the increasing number of construction and infrastructure disputes that we are seeing across the Nordic region," said Navin Waghe, a Senior Managing Director in the Economic and Financial Consulting practice and member of the leadership team overseeing FTI Consulting's presence in the Nordics.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Möller said, "It is fantastic to join FTI Consulting as it begins a new phase of growth in the Swedish market. I look forward to working with Thomas and other colleagues to build the foundation of critical construction solution services that clients in the market need."

