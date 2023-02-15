Advanced search
FTI Consulting Releases Second Edition of Directors' and Officers' Guide to Restructuring

02/15/2023 | 07:31am EST
Book Features Expert Insight from 90 Contributors Across Several Firms to Help Corporate Leaders and Board Members Navigate Restructurings

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the publication of Navigating Today’s Environment | The Directors’ and Officers’ Guide to Restructuring (Second Edition), which examines key topics and challenges facing directors and officers leading distressed enterprises undergoing rapid change in today’s environment.

The book is an update to the first edition that was published over 10 years ago and covers topics such as liquidity management, executive compensation and incentive considerations, formation of the special committee, liability management, acceleration of the Chapter 11 process, distressed M&A transactions, strategic communications, options for multinationals and other relevant issues. It includes chapters from 90 contributing authors from FTI Consulting and other leading firms in the fields of law, financial advisory, investment banking, insurance and executive staffing.

“The corporate landscape has changed extensively over the past 10 years,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting and Consulting Editor for the book. “With the second edition of Navigating Today’s Environment | The Directors’ and Officers’ Guide to Restructuring, we aim to cover key themes of the last decade and provide on-point, practical corporate governance advice for directors and officers as they prepare for and manage through restructurings situations in today’s disrupted environment.”

The full text of Navigating Today’s Environment | The Directors’ and Officers’ Guide to Restructuring (Second Edition) is available to view at www.navigatingtodaysenvironment.com.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


