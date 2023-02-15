FTI Consulting Releases Second Edition of Directors' and Officers' Guide to Restructuring

Book Features Expert Insight from 90 Contributors Across Several Firms to Help Corporate Leaders and Board Members Navigate Restructurings

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the publication of Navigating Today’s Environment | The Directors’ and Officers’ Guide to Restructuring (Second Edition), which examines key topics and challenges facing directors and officers leading distressed enterprises undergoing rapid change in today’s environment.



The book is an update to the first edition that was published over 10 years ago and covers topics such as liquidity management, executive compensation and incentive considerations, formation of the special committee, liability management, acceleration of the Chapter 11 process, distressed M&A transactions, strategic communications, options for multinationals and other relevant issues. It includes chapters from 90 contributing authors from FTI Consulting and other leading firms in the fields of law, financial advisory, investment banking, insurance and executive staffing.

“The corporate landscape has changed extensively over the past 10 years,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting and Consulting Editor for the book. “With the second edition of Navigating Today’s Environment | The Directors’ and Officers’ Guide to Restructuring, we aim to cover key themes of the last decade and provide on-point, practical corporate governance advice for directors and officers as they prepare for and manage through restructurings situations in today’s disrupted environment.”

The full text of Navigating Today’s Environment | The Directors’ and Officers’ Guide to Restructuring (Second Edition) is available to view at www.navigatingtodaysenvironment.com.

