FTI Consulting : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results • Second Quarter 2022 Revenues of $755.0 Million, Up 6% Compared to $711.5 Million in Prior Year Quarter • Second Quarter 2022 EPS of $1.43, Down 19% Compared to $1.77 in Prior Year Quarter; Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted EPS of $1.43, Down 18% Compared to $1.74 in Prior Year Quarter • Reaffirms 2022 Guidance Washington, D.C., July 28, 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Second quarter 2022 revenues of $755.0 million increased $43.5 million, or 6.1%, compared to revenues of $711.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $65.5 million, or 9.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $4.7 million during the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized rates in Corporate Finance & Restructuring and higher realized rates in Forensic and Litigation Consulting, which was partially offset by lower realization and demand in Economic Consulting. Net income of $51.4 million compared to $62.8 million in the prior year quarter. Net income declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") and compensation expenses, which included the impact of a 9.4% increase in billable headcount. Adjusted EBITDA of $76.2 million, or 10.1% of revenues, compared to $92.3 million, or 13.0% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2022 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $1.43 compared to $1.77 in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2021 EPS included a $3.1 million fair value remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, which increased EPS by $0.09 and $2.4 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023, which decreased EPS by $0.06. Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EPS of $1.43 compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.74 in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS excluded the fair value remeasurement and non-cash interest expense. Steven H. Gunby , President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "Our solid results this quarter reflect the strength of our underlying business, together with our commitment to invest heavily to attract and support talented professionals to extend our global footprint and ensure we are able to continuously deliver on our clients' ever-evolving needs." Cash Position and Capital Allocation Net cash provided by operating activities of $35.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $125.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in compensation, primarily related to headcount growth, higher operating expenses and income tax payments, as well as a decrease in cash collections compared to the same period in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents of $255.7 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $256.9 million at June 30, 2021 and $271.1 million at March 31, 2022. Total debt, net of cash, of $60.5 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $159.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $60.1 million at March 31, 2022. There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, approximately $164.0 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company's stock repurchase authorization. Second Quarter 2022 Segment Results Corporate Finance & Restructuring Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $46.1 million, or 20.0%, to $277.1 million in the quarter compared to $231.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $52.3 million, or 22.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $3.6 million in the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized rates for transactions, business transformation and restructuring services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $55.0 million, or 19.8% of segment revenues, compared to $40.2 million, or 17.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of an 8.4% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Forensic and Litigation Consulting Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $13.5 million, or 9.0%, to $164.2 million in the quarter compared to $150.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $16.3 million, or 10.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $1.1 million in the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for health solutions services and higher realized rates for investigations services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.7 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, compared to $18.0 million, or 11.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 7.9% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Economic Consulting Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $19.3 million, or 10.5%, to $164.0 million in the quarter compared to $183.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues decreased $12.2 million, or 6.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust services and lower realization for non-M&A-related antitrust services, primarily related to revenue deferrals, which was partially offset by higher demand for non-M&A-related antitrust services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $21.6 million, or 13.2% of segment revenues, compared to $30.7 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to lower revenues and higher SG&A expenses, which was partially offset by lower variable compensation expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Technology Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $0.9 million, or 1.1%, to $77.8 million in the quarter compared to $78.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $1.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for information governance, privacy and security and investigations services, which was partially offset by lower demand for litigation and M&A-related "second request" services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.4 million, or 10.8% of segment revenues, compared to $18.5 million, or 23.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of an 18.2% increase in billable headcount and an increase in as-needed contractors, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Strategic Communications Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $4.0 million, or 6.0%, to $71.9 million in the quarter compared to $67.8 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $7.9 million, or 11.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.5 million, or 16.0% of segment revenues, compared to $13.5 million, or 19.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 13.7% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter. 2022 Guidance The Company is reaffirming its full year 2022 revenue guidance of between $2.920 billion and $3.045 billion. The Company is also reaffirming its full year 2022 EPS guidance of between $6.40 and $7.20. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS. Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company's investor relations website here . About FTI Consulting FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com . Non-GAAP Financial Measures In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures: • Total Segment Operating Income • Adjusted EBITDA • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA • Adjusted EBITDA Margin • Adjusted Net Income • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share • Free Cash Flow We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment's share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment's share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment's ability to generate cash. We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends. We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company's ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment. Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release. Safe Harbor Statement This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022 and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so. FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW # # # FTI CONSULTING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,730 $ 494,485 Accounts receivable, net 905,548 754,120 Current portion of notes receivable 29,773 30,256 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,668 91,166 Total current assets 1,291,719 1,370,027 Property and equipment, net 144,053 142,163 Operating lease assets 198,893 215,995 Goodwill 1,227,837 1,232,791 Intangible assets, net 28,613 31,990 Notes receivable, net 55,230 53,539 Other assets 56,823 54,404 Total assets $ 3,003,168 $ 3,100,909 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 165,455 $ 165,025 Accrued compensation 357,222 507,556 Billings in excess of services provided 48,217 45,535 Total current liabilities 570,894 718,116 Long-term debt, net 314,337 297,158 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 218,001 236,026 Deferred income taxes 167,797 170,612 Other liabilities 101,520 95,676 Total liabilities 1,372,549 1,517,588 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 5,000; none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 75,000; shares issued and outstanding 34,540 (2022) and 34,333 (2021) 345 343 Additional paid-in capital 499 13,662 Retained earnings 1,805,485 1,698,156 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (175,710 ) (128,840 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,630,619 1,583,321 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,003,168 $ 3,100,909 FTI CONSULTING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 754,992 $ 711,486 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 520,080 490,722 Selling, general and administrative expenses 167,940 133,930 Amortization of intangible assets 2,737 2,854 690,757 627,506 Operating income 64,235 83,980 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 2,994 (912 ) Interest expense (2,448 ) (5,294 ) 546 (6,206 ) Income before income tax provision 64,781 77,774 Income tax provision 13,353 14,992 Net income $ 51,428 $ 62,782 Earnings per common share-basic $ 1.52 $ 1.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 33,790 33,458 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.77 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 35,909 35,374 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (40,679 ) $ 5,807 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (40,679 ) 5,807 Comprehensive income $ 10,749 $ 68,589 FTI CONSULTING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 1,478,612 $ 1,397,763 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,013,184 959,146 Selling, general and administrative expenses 316,911 260,476 Amortization of intangible assets 5,005 5,655 1,335,100 1,225,277 Operating income 143,512 172,486 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 2,647 122 Interest expense (5,090 ) (10,091 ) (2,443 ) (9,969 ) Income before income tax provision 141,069 162,517 Income tax provision 30,320 35,239 Net income $ 110,749 $ 127,278 Earnings per common share-basic $ 3.29 $ 3.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 33,705 33,470 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 3.10 $ 3.61 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 35,778 35,218 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (46,870 ) $ 565 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (46,870 ) 565 Comprehensive income $ 63,879 $ 127,843 FTI CONSULTING, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 51,428 $ 62,782 $ 110,749 $ 127,278 Add back: Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration - (3,130 ) - (3,130 ) Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes - 2,380 - 4,728 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes - (619 ) - (1,229 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 51,428 $ 61,413 $ 110,749 $ 127,647 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.77 $ 3.10 $ 3.61 Add back: Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration - (0.09 ) - (0.09 ) Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes - 0.07 - 0.13 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes - (0.01 ) - (0.03 ) Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.74 $ 3.10 $ 3.62 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-diluted 35,909 35,374 35,778 35,218 FTI CONSULTING, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 51,428 Interest income and other (2,994 ) Interest expense 2,448 Income tax provision 13,353 Operating income $ 50,935 $ 15,014 $ 20,439 $ 4,930 $ 10,633 $ (37,716 ) $ 64,235 Depreciation and amortization 1,708 1,448 1,207 3,435 654 736 9,188 Amortization of intangible assets 2,307 245 - - 185 - 2,737 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,950 $ 16,707 $ 21,646 $ 8,365 $ 11,472 $ (36,980 ) $ 76,160 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 110,749 Interest income and other (2,647 ) Interest expense 5,090 Income tax provision 30,320 Operating income $ 100,989 $ 30,556 $ 40,382 $ 15,173 $ 25,467 $ (69,055 ) $ 143,512 Depreciation and amortization 3,374 2,915 2,459 6,555 1,333 1,459 18,095 Amortization of intangible assets 4,127 493 - - 385 - 5,005 Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,490 $ 33,964 $ 42,841 $ 21,728 $ 27,185 $ (67,596 ) $ 166,612 FTI CONSULTING, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 62,782 Interest income and other 912 Interest expense 5,294 Income tax provision 14,992 Operating income $ 40,103 $ 16,492 $ 29,204 $ 15,340 $ 12,198 $ (29,357 ) $ 83,980 Depreciation and amortization 1,317 1,286 1,495 3,178 558 770 8,604 Amortization of intangible assets 1,884 224 - - 745 1 2,854 Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration (3,130 ) - - - - - (3,130 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,174 $ 18,002 $ 30,699 $ 18,518 $ 13,501 $ (28,586 ) $ 92,308 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 127,278 Interest income and other (122 ) Interest expense 10,091 Income tax provision 35,239 Operating income $ 74,402 $ 44,498 $ 54,436 $ 33,899 $ 21,318 $ (56,067 ) $ 172,486 Depreciation and amortization 2,570 2,538 2,842 6,217 1,097 1,501 16,765 Amortization of intangible assets 3,771 398 - - 1,484 2 5,655 Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration (3,130 ) - - - - - (3,130 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,613 $ 47,434 $ 57,278 $ 40,116 $ 23,899 $ (54,564 ) $ 191,776 FTI CONSULTING, INC. OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 277,067 $ 54,950 19.8 % 62 % $ 471 1,769 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 164,248 16,707 10.2 % 56 % $ 360 1,509 Economic Consulting 164,041 21,646 13.2 % 70 % $ 477 935 Technology (1) 77,782 8,365 10.8 % N/M N/M 507 Strategic Communications (1) 71,854 11,472 16.0 % N/M N/M 877 $ 754,992 $ 113,140 15.0 % 5,597 Unallocated Corporate (36,980 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,160 10.1 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 530,396 $ 108,490 20.5 % 62 % $ 458 1,769 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 318,144 33,964 10.7 % 56 % $ 357 1,509 Economic Consulting 330,018 42,841 13.0 % 71 % $ 476 935 Technology (1) 158,266 21,728 13.7 % N/M N/M 507 Strategic Communications (1) 141,788 27,185 19.2 % N/M N/M 877 $ 1,478,612 $ 234,208 15.8 % 5,597 Unallocated Corporate (67,596 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,612 11.3 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 230,971 $ 40,174 17.4 % 59 % $ 456 1,632 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 150,746 18,002 11.9 % 60 % $ 344 1,399 Economic Consulting 183,306 30,699 16.7 % 75 % $ 524 884 Technology (1) 78,646 18,518 23.5 % N/M N/M 429 Strategic Communications (1) 67,817 13,501 19.9 % N/M N/M 771 $ 711,486 $ 120,894 17.0 % 5,115 Unallocated Corporate (28,586 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,308 13.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 457,174 $ 77,613 17.0 % 59 % $ 456 1,632 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 301,567 47,434 15.7 % 60 % $ 350 1,399 Economic Consulting 352,579 57,278 16.2 % 75 % $ 504 884 Technology (1) 158,105 40,116 25.4 % N/M N/M 429 Strategic Communications (1) 128,338 23,899 18.6 % N/M N/M 771 $ 1,397,763 $ 246,340 17.6 % 5,115 Unallocated Corporate (54,564 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,776 13.7 % N/M Not meaningful (1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric. FTI CONSULTING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 110,749 $ 127,278 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,095 16,765 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 5,005 5,655 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 133 (1,130 ) Provision for expected credit losses 8,752 8,236 Share-based compensation 12,050 12,190 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and other 1,068 5,685 Deferred income taxes 2,713 9,802 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (180,737 ) (138,838 ) Notes receivable (1,985 ) 8,921 Prepaid expenses and other assets (810 ) 6,728 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 13,854 (13,518 ) Income taxes (14,834 ) 6,695 Accrued compensation (147,209 ) (88,024 ) Billings in excess of services provided 4,425 (7,471 ) Net cash used in operating activities (168,731 ) (41,026 ) Investing activities Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (6,698 ) (9,833 ) Purchases of property and equipment and other (25,637 ) (27,696 ) Net cash used in investing activities (32,335 ) (37,529 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 165,000 292,500 Repayments under revolving line of credit (165,000 ) (192,500 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (3,098 ) (46,133 ) Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other (14,827 ) (7,475 ) Payments for business acquisition liabilities (4,161 ) (7,496 ) Deposits and other 4,887 602 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (17,199 ) 39,498 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20,490 ) 979 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (238,755 ) (38,078 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 494,485 294,953 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 255,730 $ 256,875 FTI CONSULTING, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 35,047 $ 125,558 $ (168,731 ) $ (41,026 ) Purchases of property and equipment (13,028 ) (19,724 ) (25,635 ) (27,725 ) Free Cash Flow $ 22,019 $ 105,834 $ (194,366 ) $ (68,751 ) Attachments Original Link

