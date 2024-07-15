London, 15 July 2024 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of performance improvement and pricing solutions expert Bach Nguyen as a Managing Director in the firm's Business Transformation practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Nguyen, who is based in London, has a wealth of value creation expertise through advising businesses on pricing and performance optimisation strategies. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will support the expansion of the firm's commercial transformation capabilities in the UK and help clients shape their strategies and transform their operations to grow their business.

Mr. Nguyen specialises in large-scale transformation programmes and pricing and revenue performance. He has played a leading role in transformation and turnaround projects for businesses across a variety of industries, particularly those in technology, media and telecoms, where he has considerable expertise advising clients on business-to-business technology pricing and commercial models.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Nguyen was a Director at Pearson Ham Group, where he was a member of the senior management team. He has previously worked in the London, Warsaw and Hanoi offices at McKinsey.

"Bach's arrival reflects the growth ambitions we have for our commercial transformation capabilities in the UK," said Matthew Johnston, UK Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. "Advanced digital technologies, rapidly evolving regulations, globalisation, industry disruptors and changing customer expectations continually shape the business landscape, ushering in change that is crucial for survival and growth. Bach is a welcome addition to the team, as he brings invaluable experience helping clients revise and implement effective commercial strategies in response to these challenges and opportunities."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Nguyen said, "I am passionate about helping clients adapt to the changing realities of the business environment, and I am excited to do this at FTI Consulting, a firm known for its market-leading advisory work on critical matters."

