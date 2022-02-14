FTI Consulting : Strengthens Construction Solutions Practice with the Addition of Five Professionals in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 15, 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of the firm's Construction Solutions practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the addition of five professionals in Malaysia, strengthening its Expert Witness and Dispute Resolution offering.

The group includes Managing Director Garth McComb, Associate Director Brandon Fu, and Senior Consultants Premala Naidu, Thomas Ong and Yohanan Palmer.

"Garth is a respected expert witness in Malaysia and indeed throughout Asia," said Graham McNeill, a Senior Managing Director and Global Leader of the Construction Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. "The addition of Garth and his team further strengthens our expert witness capabilities in the region, solidifying our Construction Solutions practice as the leading provider of dispute resolution services in Asia Pacific."

Mr. McComb brings more than 25 years of experience, predominantly in Asia, in the cost and contract management of numerous construction projects. He has experience presenting, debating and negotiating a range of claim issues at mediation, in the preparation of witness statements and giving evidence at hearings in matters of arbitration and litigation. He has worked on numerous standard and bespoke forms of contract. Recent assignments have involved quantum and delay analysis and dispute management for arbitrations and matters in litigation, as well as providing commercial and contract management services.

Ms. Naidu is a skilled consultant with over 19 years of work experience in the construction industry and specializes in claim preparation and defenses, as well as providing detailed analysis of contract and project documents. She has assisted experts in the analysis and assessment of quantum claims and counterclaims in numerous matters. In addition, she is highly experienced in quantum and contractual entitlement assessment, claim strength analysis, report writing and preparing affidavits for adjudication and arbitration.

Mr. Fu is a delay analyst with 14 years of experience in various sectors including building, railway, power generation and marine civil in the Middle East and Asia. He is experienced in delay claims preparation and assessment, planning and scheduling and acting as lead assistant to delay experts. He has gained much of his knowledge in the field of planning and scheduling working for general contractors and project management consultants. He has acted as lead assistant to the delay expert in various arbitration proceedings and other dispute resolution processes.

Mr. Ong has 20 years of industry experience with main contractors, project delivery partners and claim consultants, predominantly relating to projects within high-rise building and infrastructure sectors. He specializes in delay analysis, planning and programming, project control, monitoring and project management. He has experience in technical delay analysis and has assisted expert witnesses in the preparation and review of expert witness reports with time-related issues in dispute resolution services. Mr. Ong holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, majoring in construction management, and is a registered professional technologist.

Mr. Palmer is a law graduate with over seven years of experience in the construction industry. He has extensive experience with various forms of contracts as well as hybrid contracts. He has worked on numerous projects, including pre and post formalization of contracts, administration, and management of these projects. Mr. Palmer is well versed with the adjudication and arbitration proceedings and has prepared, reviewed and advised either developers or contractors throughout the course of various projects.

FTI Consulting's Construction Solutions practice is a leading global provider of commercial management, risk-based advisory, dispute resolution services and strategic communications counsel on complex projects across all construction and engineering industries. The practice's professionals are industry leaders who understand technical, business, regulatory and legal matters and are seasoned in giving expert testimony. They represent top talent across disciplines, including engineers, architects, accountants, quantity surveyors, planning and scheduling specialists, cost engineers, project managers and strategic communications professionals. FTI Consulting draws on its breadth of international construction experience and knowledge to deliver the best possible outcome for clients, wherever their projects may be located.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

