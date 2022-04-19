Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FTI Consulting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
161.00 USD   -1.20%
07:31aFTI Consulting Strengthens Digital Health Practice with Addition of Deepak Chaudhry
GL
04/18FTI Consulting Grows Financial Services Practice with Addition of Enrique Ubarri
GL
04/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Waver, -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTI Consulting Strengthens Digital Health Practice with Addition of Deepak Chaudhry

04/19/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Deepak Chaudhry as a Senior Managing Director and National Digital Health Leader within the Company’s Health Solutions practice.

Mr. Chaudhry, who is based in Houston, has more than 20 years of experience in technology, innovation, security management and technical operations across a variety of industries with a focus in healthcare and life sciences.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Chaudhry will help expand the firm’s digital health capabilities to provide clients with solutions related to digital transformation, platform selection and optimization, emerging technology and innovation, data and analytics, and health IT advisory services. He will also collaborate across the firm for healthcare-related diligence, finance technology, revenue recognition and cybersecurity services and initiatives.

“Deepak brings deep operational knowledge to our growing practice,” said Charles Overstreet, Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Having led large-scale operations over his two-decade career, Deepak will help our clients across the healthcare continuum meet today’s evolving digital challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Chaudhry led BDO Digital’s National Healthcare Technology practice. His areas of practice leadership included digital transformation and cloud technology, analytics and reporting, EMR integration, management advisory, due diligence and transaction integration, and security and compliance.​ Prior to his career at BDO Digital, he was the Chief Information and Security Officer for the Public Health Information Exchange of the Houston region, where he oversaw all interoperability and clinical data integration projects.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Chaudhry said, “Today’s digital landscape is evolving at a lightning-fast pace, and it is critical for organizations to have proper compliance policies and digital strategies in place. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at FTI Consulting to help our clients develop and implement the frameworks they need to mitigate risk and navigate complex challenges.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


All news about FTI CONSULTING, INC.
07:31aFTI Consulting Strengthens Digital Health Practice with Addition of Deepak Chaudhry
GL
04/18FTI Consulting Grows Financial Services Practice with Addition of Enrique Ubarri
GL
04/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Waver, -3-
DJ
04/11Who's Who Legal Recognizes 31 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Forensic Accounti..
GL
04/11Who's Who Legal Recognizes 31 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Forensic Accounti..
GL
04/07FTI Consulting to Release First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call
GL
04/07FTI Consulting to Release First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call
GL
04/06FTI CONSULTING : Expands Middle East Presence with Appointment of Two Managing Directors
PU
04/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Drag on Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
04/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Sinking on Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 952 M - -
Net income 2022 243 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 404 M 5 404 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 780
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 161,00 $
Average target price 189,50 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.4.94%5 404
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-6.97%5 015
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-41.05%4 337
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED37.00%1 720
DITTO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED230.28%1 175
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-18.27%833