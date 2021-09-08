FTI Consulting : Strengthens Global Cybersecurity Practice with Three Managing Directors

Washington, D.C., Sept. 8, 2021 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced further global investment in its Cybersecurity practice with the appointment of Managing Directors in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, adding to the team's cyber readiness, incident response and complex investigations capabilities.

Matt Chevraux joins FTI Consulting in Washington, D.C., Mason Drew joins in Singapore and Kevin Wong joins in Dubai. The three bring decades of law enforcement, investigative and consulting experience to FTI Consulting's corporate, law firm and government clients, who face increasingly complex cyber threats that impact their freedom to operate.

'The world continues to witness an increase in frequency and sophistication regarding ransomware attacks and other cyber threats in 2021, highlighting the ongoing importance of cybersecurity readiness and response,' said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. 'The additions of Matt, Mason and Kevin enhance our ability to serve clients wherever they conduct business and further our commitment to help build a safer future around the world.'

Mr. Chevraux joins FTI Consulting from the U.S. Secret Service, where he most recently served as Senior Supervisory Program Manager in the Office of Investigations and Criminal Investigative Division. During his more than 20-year career at the Secret Service, he conducted complex cyber investigations and coordinated the agency's ongoing Cyber Incident Response Simulation series, which evaluated and enhanced how law enforcement and public and private sector organizations react, communicate and operate during cyber attacks to improve incident response and operational resilience.

Mr. Drew joins FTI Consulting from the FBI and brings more than 15 years of experience conducting and leading significant cybersecurity investigations. He has worked with both government and private industry subject-matter experts to design, develop and deploy solutions for threat-intelligence sharing and incident response. He previously served as Deputy Head of the FBI office in Beijing and spent time as the FBI cybersecurity representative to the National Security Agency in Hawaii, managing cyber threats in the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Wong joins FTI Consulting from a global risk advisory business and will serve as Head of Cybersecurity for the Middle East. He brings significant investigative experience in cyber crime and fraud, advising clients on incident response, proactive security testing and litigation support. Mr. Wong has led a number of incident response and data breach engagements in Europe and the Middle East, ranging from ransomware attacks, insider threats and APT attacks. Before his consulting career, Mr. Wong was a detective with the Metropolitan Police in London, where he served on a unit responding to cyber-crime threats against the UK. In 2013, he joined the UK National Crime Agency, where he led international investigations for the National Cyber Crime Unit.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.