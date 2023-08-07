Angus Wilson To Lead the Firm’s EMEA Infrastructure Tax Advisory Practice

LONDON, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that infrastructure funds and M&A tax expert Angus Wilson has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Tax team within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Mr. Wilson will also lead the firm’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) Infrastructure Tax Advisory practice.



“Angus brings valuable technical insight, deep international experience and proven leadership to our transactional bench at a time when the complexity and size of the infrastructure market continues to grow,” said Euan Sutherland , a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Tax Advisory and Real Estate practices at FTI Consulting. “His appointment also reflects our ongoing investment in our transactional capabilities and sector-focused tax expertise to ensure that we build on our ability to deliver a first-rate service to clients active in this space.”

Mr. Wilson, who is based in London, has more than 27 years of experience providing M&A, transactions and international tax advice to clients with assets in Asia Pacific, Australia and Europe. He has advised infrastructure investors, multinational corporations, private equity funds and governments on investments, structuring and modelling for projects across a range of sectors.

Mr. Wilson brings considerable leadership experience to FTI Consulting, having previously been a Partner and the Deal Advisory Tax Lead for KPMG Australia; Asia and Pacific leader for M&A Tax for KPMG globally; and a Partner at KPMG UK. Whilst in Australia, he also led the National Transaction Services Valuations practice and M&A Tax practice. Prior to that, Mr. Wilson served as EMEA Chief Financial Officer and Head of Tax at a global asset management group.

His arrival follows the May appointment of tax and infrastructure specialist Jessica Sim as a Senior Director in London.

Diederick van der Plas , EMEA Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting, said, “As we continue to grow and expand our financial, operational and transactional services across the segment, Angus adds tremendous depth to our infrastructure tax and M&A tax offerings. I am confident that our burgeoning infrastructure practice will go from strength to strength for the benefit of our clients across the EMEA region.”

Mr. Wilson added, “This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the firm’s transactional capabilities. Infrastructure transactions often require the complementary skills of other specialist areas, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to assist clients at all stages of the transactions lifecycle.”

