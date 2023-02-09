Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FTI Consulting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-08 pm EST
164.61 USD   -0.54%
07:31aFTI Consulting Strengthens Retail & Consumer Products Practice with Appointment of Kurt Staelens
GL
02/08Fti Consulting : Former Mexico International Arbitration Counsel Partners with FTI Consulting as Senior Advisor
PU
02/08Distressed Sale Discounts
AQ
Summary 
Summary

FTI Consulting Strengthens Retail & Consumer Products Practice with Appointment of Kurt Staelens

02/09/2023 | 07:31am EST
WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Kurt Staelens as a Senior Managing Director in the Retail & Consumer Products practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. 

Mr. Staelens, who is based in Chicago, joins FTI Consulting with more than 30 years of experience in the retail space, focusing on digital commerce, store-based fulfillment, localized merchandising and personalized marketing for iconic U.S. and global retail brands. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help clients navigate strategic cost transformation by using data-driven solutions to optimize digital commerce, merchandising, marketing, back-office technology and inventory capabilities.

“Over the last decade, consumer behavior has driven tremendous shifts from classic brick and mortar to same-day delivery and personalized marketing. Kurt understands the key to managing these shifts and what it takes to improve overall performance,” said J.D. Wichser, Leader of the Retail & Consumer Products practice at FTI Consulting. “His expertise will help clients target their investments in product and operations, improve their financial strength and manage transactions and unforeseen events.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Staelens led the Retail and Digital Commerce practice at a Big Four firm, where he focused on transformational performance improvement enabled by data capabilities, which generated substantial revenue improvements for major clients. Before consulting, he was a retail industry operator and executive at several retailers both in the United States and Europe. He is fluent in English, Dutch and French, as well as understands German.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Staelens said, “Retail and consumer products companies are experiencing profound impacts to their bottom line due to evolving consumer behavior and increased costs due to inflation. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at FTI Consulting to bring clients data-driven solutions that allow them to engage with consumers in a more personalized way, leading to a more efficient supply chain strategy and a more cost-effective investment strategy.”

About FTI Consulting 
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
