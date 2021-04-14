Log in
FTI CONSULTING, INC.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
FTI Consulting : Appoints Three Managing Directors to Health Solutions Practice

04/14/2021 | 08:43am EDT
Washington, D.C., April 14, 2021 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Health Solutions practice with the addition of Managing Directors Gaurica Chacko, Michael Kleinmann and Rick van der Vegte.

'Gaurica, Michael and Rick bring deep industry expertise and will enhance our ability to help clients across the healthcare and life sciences sectors achieve their strategic and operational objectives at a time when resiliency and transformation have never been more critical,' said Charles Overstreet, Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. 'Their appointments represent our continued investment in our Health Solutions business, and I am excited to welcome them to the team.'

Based in Los Angeles, Ms. Chacko has more than 20 years of experience in the management consulting and life sciences industries, where she has held several senior-level roles advising on portfolio optimization, strategic planning and business development strategies. Ms. Chacko's areas of expertise span late-stage development through commercialization, including research and development, clinical and commercial strategy, performance improvement, and regulation and compliance across global biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic, and healthcare technology companies.

Based in Milwaukee, Mr. Kleinmann has nearly 25 years of consulting experience and specializes in assisting commercial and government healthcare and life sciences entities with digital health and technology transformations. He has led numerous cross-functional initiatives, including IT business cases and investment plans, vendor assessments and system selections, IT and innovation assessments and strategies, IT operating and governance model redesigns, platform strategies, digital health strategies, data monetization strategies and enterprise-level technology transformation programs.

Based in New York, Mr. Van der Vegte has more than 10 years of global supply chain and operations management experience and will lead the Supply Chain Management offering within FTI Consulting's Healthcare and Life Sciences industry group. He specializes in end-to-end supply chain design from strategy - with focus on service design, performance improvement and technology strategy - to mergers and acquisitions advisory. Having worked with many stakeholders along the connected value chain, Mr. Van der Vegte has extensive experience in commercial supply chain operations for emerging therapies, vaccine operations and medical device distribution.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 12:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
