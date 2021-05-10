Log in
    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
The Software Report Names FTI Consulting's Jordan Rae Kelly to Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity List

05/10/2021 | 07:30am EDT
WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Jordan Rae Kelly, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for the Americas, has been named to The Software Report’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity 2021 list.

At FTI Consulting, Ms. Kelly advises clients on a broad range of cybersecurity matters involving incident response, insider threats, intellectual property, vendor management, compliance, regulation, risk management and forensic investigations.

“This is another very well-deserved recognition for Jordan,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “She proves herself an expert day-in and day-out as she advises clients with diligence and innovation through their most complex cybersecurity challenges. It’s no surprise to me that The Software Report has recognized her continuous success.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting in 2019, Ms. Kelly served on the National Security Council at the White House as the Director for Cyber Incident Response. During her tenure, she was responsible for national incident response coordination and management of the U.S. government’s process for managing zero-day exploits. She also was a chief author of the National Cyber Strategy, the first of its kind in the United States in 15 years.

Before joining the National Security Council in 2017, Ms. Kelly served as Chief of Staff in the FBI’s Cyber Division, where she managed daily operations and strategic and policy planning for the bureau’s national cyber program.

“It’s an honor to be named to the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity 2021 list alongside so many esteemed and outstanding women in the field,” Ms. Kelly said. “I hope that the recognition of all my talented colleagues by The Software Report will inspire the next generation of women leaders to promote diversity, foster the professional development of their teams, and commit to growth and curiosity in the world of cybersecurity.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
