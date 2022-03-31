FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENT

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)Mr. A.A Aderounmu Pastor Akin Laoye Otunba' Wale Jubril

-Died on 25th July, 2021.

- Managing Director

Company Secretaries:Registered Office:Registration Number:

Alpha-Genasec Limited, Kresta Laurel Complex, 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-7035051231

E-mail: alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,

Oladipo Sessi Close, Magodo, GRA, Lagos. Tel. 234-1-7409651

Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng E-mail: info@ftncocoa.com.ngg

RC 172292

Factory Address:Independent Auditors:Registrars:

Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road, Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tel. 234-2-7404744

Bakertilly Nigeria, (Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor), 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-9031613983

E-mail: btnlag@bakertillynigeria.comm

Meristem Registrars,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba, Lagos.

Tel.: 234-1-8920491, 234-1-8920492 E-mail: info@meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Plc United Bank for Africa Plc

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

For the year 2021 2020 Change Percentage N'000 N'000 N'000 Change Revenue 290,779 235,209 55,570 24 Loss before taxation (1,477,894) (842,807) (635,087) 75 Taxation (727) (588) (139) 24 Loss after taxation (1,478,621) (843,395) (635,226) 75 Loss per share (67k) (38k) (29k) 76 At year end Property, plant and equipment 5,913,813 2,968,519 2,945,294 99 Total assets 7,441,390 4,632,684 2,808,705 61 Total liabilities 8,192,988 6,021,188 2,171,800 36 Share capital 1,100,000 1,100,000 - - Revaluation reserve 4,017,369 983,017 3,034,352 309 Equity (751,598) (1,388,504) 637,633 (46) Number Number Number of employees 74 83 === ===

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

1.

The directors hereby submit their report and the financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December, 2021

2.

3.

Review of operating performance N'000 Loss before taxation (1,477,894) Taxation (727) Loss after taxation (1,478,621) ========= Legal form

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc started as Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited, a private Company limited by shares which was incorporated on 26 August, 1991. The name Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited was changed to Fantastic Traders Nigeria Limited on 26 August, 1998 and further changed to FTN Cocoa Processors Limited on 3 December, 2007. The status of the company was changed to FTN Cocoa Processors Plc on 29 February, 2009 and the shares of the company were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 24 July, 2009.

4.

Principal activities

The principal activities of the company are the processing of cocoa beans and palm kernel into Cocoa Cake, Liquor, Butter, Powder, Palm Kernel oil and Palm Kernel cake. Cocoa Cake, Liquor and butter are exported while Cocoa powder, Palm Kernel oil and Palm Kernel cakes are marketed locally to manufacturing companies.

5.

Review of operational performance

The company sustained a loss after tax of N1,478.621 million compared with a loss after tax of N843.395 million in the preceding year. The Company sustained a loss as a result of lack of adequate working capital in order to produce at optimal level coupled with heavy finance cost.

6.

Directors

The names of the directors of the company are as stated on page 1 of these Reports and financial statements. Meanwhile, the Board regrets the sudden death of Mr. Ademola Aderounmu on 25th July, 2021. He was the founder/promoter and the first Managing Director of this company. Mr. Aderounmu served the company diligently from the beginning to his end and strove hard to ensure the Company was brought out of the woods, this however was unfortunately still to materialize before he passed away. We pray that his soul continues to rest in perfect peace with his maker.