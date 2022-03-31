FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2021
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)Mr. A.A Aderounmu Pastor Akin Laoye Otunba' Wale Jubril
-Died on 25th July, 2021.
- Managing Director
Company Secretaries:Registered Office:Registration Number:
Alpha-Genasec Limited, Kresta Laurel Complex, 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-7035051231
E-mail: alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com
21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,
Oladipo Sessi Close, Magodo, GRA, Lagos. Tel. 234-1-7409651
Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng E-mail: info@ftncocoa.com.ngg
RC 172292
Factory Address:Independent Auditors:Registrars:
Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road, Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State.
Tel. 234-2-7404744
Bakertilly Nigeria, (Chartered Accountants),
Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor), 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-9031613983
E-mail: btnlag@bakertillynigeria.comm
Meristem Registrars,
213, Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba, Lagos.
Tel.: 234-1-8920491, 234-1-8920492 E-mail: info@meristemregistrars.com
Bankers:
Ecobank Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Plc United Bank for Africa Plc
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
|
For the year
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
290,779
|
235,209
|
55,570
|
24
|
Loss before taxation
|
(1,477,894)
|
(842,807)
|
(635,087)
|
75
|
Taxation
|
(727)
|
(588)
|
(139)
|
24
|
Loss after taxation
|
(1,478,621)
|
(843,395)
|
(635,226)
|
75
|
Loss per share
|
(67k)
|
(38k)
|
(29k)
|
76
|
At year end
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5,913,813
|
2,968,519
|
2,945,294
|
99
|
Total assets
|
7,441,390
|
4,632,684
|
2,808,705
|
61
|
Total liabilities
|
8,192,988
|
6,021,188
|
2,171,800
|
36
|
Share capital
|
1,100,000
|
1,100,000
|
-
|
-
|
Revaluation reserve
|
4,017,369
|
983,017
|
3,034,352
|
309
|
Equity
|
(751,598)
|
(1,388,504)
|
637,633
|
(46)
|
Number
|
Number
|
Number of employees
|
74
|
83
|
===
|
===
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
1.
The directors hereby submit their report and the financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December, 2021
2.
3.
|
Review of operating performance
|
N'000
|
Loss before taxation
|
(1,477,894)
|
Taxation
|
(727)
|
Loss after taxation
|
(1,478,621)
|
=========
|
Legal form
FTN Cocoa Processors Plc started as Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited, a private Company limited by shares which was incorporated on 26 August, 1991. The name Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited was changed to Fantastic Traders Nigeria Limited on 26 August, 1998 and further changed to FTN Cocoa Processors Limited on 3 December, 2007. The status of the company was changed to FTN Cocoa Processors Plc on 29 February, 2009 and the shares of the company were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 24 July, 2009.
4.
Principal activities
The principal activities of the company are the processing of cocoa beans and palm kernel into Cocoa Cake, Liquor, Butter, Powder, Palm Kernel oil and Palm Kernel cake. Cocoa Cake, Liquor and butter are exported while Cocoa powder, Palm Kernel oil and Palm Kernel cakes are marketed locally to manufacturing companies.
5.
Review of operational performance
The company sustained a loss after tax of N1,478.621 million compared with a loss after tax of N843.395 million in the preceding year. The Company sustained a loss as a result of lack of adequate working capital in order to produce at optimal level coupled with heavy finance cost.
6.
Directors
The names of the directors of the company are as stated on page 1 of these Reports and financial statements. Meanwhile, the Board regrets the sudden death of Mr. Ademola Aderounmu on 25th July, 2021. He was the founder/promoter and the first Managing Director of this company. Mr. Aderounmu served the company diligently from the beginning to his end and strove hard to ensure the Company was brought out of the woods, this however was unfortunately still to materialize before he passed away. We pray that his soul continues to rest in perfect peace with his maker.
