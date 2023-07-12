LAGOS, 2 JUNE 2023

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY 3OTH MAY, 2023 AT THE LAGOS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

AND INDUSTRY CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE, PLOT 10, NURUDEEN OLOWOPOPO WAY, ALAUSA, IKEJA, LAGOS AT 12 NOON.

"THAT the Company be and is hereby authorised to obtain a convertible loan of USD6,350,000 (Six Million Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) from OH Ecosystems LLC ("OH Eco"); "THAT the Company be and is hereby authorised to provide security in favour of Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries and OH Eco in accordance with the terms of the relevant security documents;

(iii) "THAT pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors having

recommended, be and are hereby authorized to raise such additional amount considered necessary for the business operations/working capital requirement of the Company in any way thought fit and subject to the approval of relevant Regulatory Authorities and on such conditions/terms as the Directors may determine"