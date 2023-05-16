FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

30 TH

NOTICE OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC. will be held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Exhibition Centre, Plot 10, Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos on TUESDAY

May, 2023 at 12 noon for the purpose of transacting the following businesses:

To consider, and if thought fit approve, pass with or without modification, the following as Special Resolutions: