Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. FTN Cocoa Processors Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTNCOCOA   NGFTNCOCOA02

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

(FTNCOCOA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-24
0.4000 NGN   +8.11%
01:03pFTN COCOA PROCESSORS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/01FTN Cocoa Processors Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/31FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/26/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

3

Results at a glance

4

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of comprehensive income

7

Statement of changes in equity

8

Statement of cash flows

9

Notes to the financial statements

10

Other national disclosure

Statement of value added

31

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)Pastor Akin Laoye Otunba 'Wale Jubril

- Managing

Company Secretaries:Registered Office:Registration Number:

Alpha-Genasec Limited, Kresta Laurel Complex, 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-7035051231

E-mail: alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,

Oladipo Sessi Close, Magodo, GRA, Lagos. Tel. 234-1-7409651

Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng E-mail: info@ftncocoa.com.ng

RC 172292

Factory Address:Independent Auditors:Registrars:

Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road, Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tel. 234-2-7404744

Bakertilly Nigeria, (Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor), 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-9031613983

E-mail: btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com

Meristem Registrars,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba, Lagos.

Tel.: 234-1-8920491, 234-1-8920492 E-mail: info@meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc United Bank for Africa Plc Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Q-T-D

Y-T-D

For the period

31/03/2022

31/12/2021

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Revenue

16,905

290,779

(273,874)

(94)

Loss before taxation

(89,261)

(1,477,894)

(1,388,633)

94

Taxation

-

(727)

727

100

Loss after taxation

(89,261)

(1,478,621)

(1,388,633)

94

Loss per share

(4k)

(67k)

(63k)

94

Q-T-D

Y-T-D

At period end

31/03/2022

31/12/2021

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Property, plant and equipment

5,887,964

5,913,813

(25,849)

(0.43)

Total assets

7,395,974

7,441,390

(45,416)

(0.61)

Total liabilities

9,445,745

8,192,988

1,252,757

15

Share capital

1,100,000

1,100,000

-

-

Revaluation reserve

4,017,369

4,017,369

-

-

Equity

(2,049,761)

(751,598))

(1,298,163)

173

Number

Number

Number of employees

74

74

===

===

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our management reports and financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022 that:

  • (a) We have reviewed the report;

  • (b) To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:

    • (i) any untrue statement of a material fact, or

    • (ii) omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;

  • (c) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the report;

  • (d) We:

    • (i) are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;

    • (ii) have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;

    • (iii) have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;

    • (iv) have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;

  • (e) We have disclosed to the auditors of the company and audit committee:

    • (i) all significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and

    • (ii) any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;

  • (f) We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Mr. Akin Laoye

Mr. Olumayowa P. Jimoh

Managing Director

for: Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2021/003/00000023888

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000024076

25TH APRIL, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FTN Cocoa Processors plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
01:03pFTN COCOA PROCESSORS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/01FTN Cocoa Processors Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/31FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
01/28FTN Cocoa Processors Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
01/28FTN Cocoa Processors Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December..
CI
01/28FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Ftn cocoa processors plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Ftn Cocoa Processors plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
2021FTN Cocoa Processors Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 880 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
Duration : Period :
FTN Cocoa Processors Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abiola Ademola Aderonmu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Amin Ayobami Amzat Finance Manager
Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin Chairman
Rose Ekon Human Resources & Administrative Manager
Akin Laoye Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC2.56%2
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.24%362 402
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.80%90 981
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY19.89%52 719
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY34.58%51 163
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.29%46 175