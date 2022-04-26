FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc United Bank for Africa Plc Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
Q-T-D
Y-T-D
For the period
31/03/2022
31/12/2021
Change
Percentage
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Revenue
16,905
290,779
(273,874)
(94)
Loss before taxation
(89,261)
(1,477,894)
(1,388,633)
94
Taxation
-
(727)
727
100
Loss after taxation
(89,261)
(1,478,621)
(1,388,633)
94
Loss per share
(4k)
(67k)
(63k)
94
Q-T-D
Y-T-D
At period end
31/03/2022
31/12/2021
Change
Percentage
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Property, plant and equipment
5,887,964
5,913,813
(25,849)
(0.43)
Total assets
7,395,974
7,441,390
(45,416)
(0.61)
Total liabilities
9,445,745
8,192,988
1,252,757
15
Share capital
1,100,000
1,100,000
-
-
Revaluation reserve
4,017,369
4,017,369
-
-
Equity
(2,049,761)
(751,598))
(1,298,163)
173
Number
Number
Number of employees
74
74
===
===
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our management reports and financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022 that:
(a) We have reviewed the report;
(b) To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
(i) any untrue statement of a material fact, or
(ii) omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
(c) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the report;
(d) We:
(i) are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
(ii) have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
(iii)have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of date within90 days prior to the report;
(iv) have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
(e) We have disclosed to the auditors of the company and audit committee:
(i) all significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which wouldadversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarizeand reportfinancial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weaknessin internal controls; and
(ii) any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employeeswho have significant role in the company's internal controls;
(f) We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
Mr. Akin Laoye
Mr. Olumayowa P. Jimoh
Managing Director
for: Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2021/003/00000023888
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000024076
25THAPRIL, 2022
