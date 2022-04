FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)Pastor Akin Laoye Otunba 'Wale Jubril

- Managing

Company Secretaries:Registered Office:Registration Number:

Alpha-Genasec Limited, Kresta Laurel Complex, 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-7035051231

E-mail: alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,

Oladipo Sessi Close, Magodo, GRA, Lagos. Tel. 234-1-7409651

Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng E-mail: info@ftncocoa.com.ng

RC 172292

Factory Address:Independent Auditors:Registrars:

Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road, Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tel. 234-2-7404744

Bakertilly Nigeria, (Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor), 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-9031613983

E-mail: btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com

Meristem Registrars,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba, Lagos.

Tel.: 234-1-8920491, 234-1-8920492 E-mail: info@meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc United Bank for Africa Plc Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our management reports and financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022 that:

(a) We have reviewed the report;

(b) To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain: (i) any untrue statement of a material fact, or

(ii) omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;

(c) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the report;

(d) We: (i) are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;

(ii) have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;

(iii) have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;

(iv) have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;

(e) We have disclosed to the auditors of the company and audit committee: (i) all significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and

(ii) any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;