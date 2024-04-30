FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024

TABLE OF CONTENT

CONTENTS PAGE

Corporate information

1

Results at a glance

2

Certification pursuant to section 60

3

Statement of Financial Position

4

Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6

Statement of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Financial Statements

8

Other national disclosure

Statement of Value-Added

32

Free float Status

33

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLCCORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)

Pastor Akin Laoye- Managing Director

Otunba' Wale Jubril Nathaniel Durant Jr. Titilayo Ayoka Aderonmu

Company Secretaries: Alpha-Genasec Limited,Kresta Laurel Complex,376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-7035051231

E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

Registered Office: 21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,Oladipo Sessi Close, Magodo, GRA, Lagos. Tel. 234-1-7409651

Website:www.ftncocoa.com.ngE-mail:info@ftncocoa.com.ngg

Registration Number: RC 172292

Factory Address: Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road, Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo,Ibadan, Oyo State. Tel. 234-2-7404744

Independent Auditors:Bakertilly Nigeria, (Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor), 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-9031613983

E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.comm

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street,Yaba, Lagos.

Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492

E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

Zenith Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLCRESULTS AT A GLANCE

Q-T-D

Y-T-D

For the period

2024

2023

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

-

-

-

-

Loss before taxation

(8,885,642)

(10,650,347)

1,764,705

(17)

Taxation

-

-

-

-

Loss after taxation

(8,885,642)

(10,650,347)

1,764,705

(17)

Loss per share

(₦2.28k)

(₦2.73k)

0.45

(17)

For the quarter

Property, Plant and

10,999,834

10,880,178

119,656

1

Equipment

Total Assets

13,006,748.83

13,249,785

(243,036)

(2)

Total Liabilities

17,203,586

9,966,518

7,237,068

73

Share Capital

1,950,000

1,950,000

-

-

Revaluation Reserve

8,748,602

8,748,602

-

-

Equity

(4,196,838)

3,283,267

(7,480,105)

(228)

Number

Number

Number of Employees

38

38

===

===

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our audited reports andfinancial statements for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024 that:

We have reviewed the report;

To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain: Any untrue statement of a material fact, or

Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the lightof circumstances under which such statements were made;

To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and resultsof operation of the Company as of, and for the periods presented in the report;

We:

Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;

Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reportsare being prepared;

Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within90 days prior to the report;

Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;

We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:

All significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and

Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees whohave significant role in the Company's internal controls;

We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the dateof our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies andmaterial weaknesses.

…………………………

…………………………

Mr. Mayowa Jimoh

Pastor Akin Laoye

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000024076

FRC/2021/003/00000023888

Chief Finance Officer

Chief Executive Officer

25 April, 2024

25 April, 2024

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH,2024

2024

2023

Non-Current Assets

Note

N'000

N'000

Property, Plant and Equipment

5

10,999,834

10,880,178

Available for sale financial assets

6

300

300

Other Receivables

7.2

1,106,115

1,106,115

Total Non-Current assets

12,106,249

11,986,593

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

7.1

50,588

52,023

Inventories

8

338,515

336,339

Cash and cash equivalents

9

511,397

874,830

Total Current Assets

900,500

1,263,192

Total Assets

13,006,749

13,249,785

========

=======

Non-Current Liabilities

Borrowings

10.1

14,816,522

7,658,077

Total Non-Current Liabilities

14,816,522

7,658,077

------------

------------

Current Liabilities

Borrowings

10.2

1,876,021

1,735,887

Trade and other payables

11

445,115

506,626

Current taxation

12

65,928

65,928

Total current liabilities

2,387,064

2,308,441

Total Liabilities

17,203,586

9,966,518

========

=======

Equity:

Share capital

14

1,950,000

1,950,000

Share premium

15

1,045,577

1,045,577

Revaluation reserve

16

8,748,602

8,748,602

Revenue reserve

17

(15,941,017)

(8,460,912)

Total equity

(4,196,838)

3,283,267

Total Liabilities and Equity

13,006,749

13,249,785

========

========

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 April, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

………………………….……..………. ……………………..……...

……………………………………..

High Chief (Sir) Simeon O. Oguntimehin OON

Pastor Akin Laoye

Olumayowa P Jimoh

Chairman

Managing Director

Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003428

FRC/2021/003/00000023888

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000024076

6

The accounting policies and notes on pages 8 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statement

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHERCOMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/12/2023

31/12/2022

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

18

-

-

-

62,192

Cost of sales

19.1

-

(46,766)

-

(241,838)

Gross Loss

-

(46,766)

-

(179,644)

Selling and distribution cost

19.2

(5,574)

-

(65)

(360)

Operating expenses

19.3

(104,560)

(18,126)

(486.308)

(124,744)

Allowance for impairment loss

19.5

-

-

-

Other operating income

20

5,197

-

222,315

6,692

Exchange gain/(loss)

(8,218,454)

-

(10,176,549)

13,303

Operating Loss

(8,323,392)

(64,892)

(10,440,607)

(284,753)

Finance cost

20.1

(24,861)

(209,740)

(146,124)

(562,251)

_______

__________

________

Loss before taxation

22

(8,885,642)

(89,753)

(10,650,347)

(430,877)

Current taxation

12

-

-

-

(311)

Loss after taxation transferred to revenue reserve

(8,885,642)

(89,753)

(10,650,347)

(431,188)

Other Comprehensive Income

Net appreciation on revaluation of

Property, plant & equipment

16

4,731,233

(8,885,642)

(89,753)

(5,919,114)

(431,188)

Loss per share

(₦2.28k)

(₦0.20)

(₦2.73k)

( ₦0.11)

The accounting policies and notes on pages 8 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024

Issued share

Share

Fair value

Retained

Total

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Fund as at January 2024

1,950,000

1,405,577

8,748,602

(8,460,912)

3,283,267

Revaluation Surplus

-

-

-

-

-

Increase in share capital

-

-

-

-

-

Other loan restatement

-

-

-

-

-

Restatement of foreign loan

-

-

-

1,405,537

1,405,537

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

(8,885,642)

(8,885,642)

Balance as a t 31 March 2024

1,950,000

1,045,577

8,748,602

(15,941,017)

(4,196,838)

======

=======

=======

========

=========

Fund as at January 2023

1,950,000

1,413,439

4,017,369

(8,935,347)

(1,554,539)

Revaluation Surplus

-

-

4,731,233

-

4,731,232

Increase in share capital

-

(367,862)

-

-

(367,862)

-

Other loan restatement

2,755,914

2,755,914

Equity statement of convertible loan

Total comprehensive income

8,368,868

8,368,868

for the year

-

-

-

(10,650,347)

(10,650,347)

Balance as at 31 December 2023 1,950,000

1,045,577

8,748,602

(8,460,912)

3,283,267

=======

=======

=======

========

========

Fund as at January 2022

1,100,000

1,413,439

4,017,369

(8,504,161)

(1,973,352)

Increase in share capital expenses

850.000

-

-

-

850,000

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

(431,187)

(431,187)

Balance as at 31 December, 2022

1,950,000

1,413,439

4,017,369

(8,935,347)

(1,554,539)

=======

=======

=======

========

========

The accounting policies and notes on pages 8 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024

2024

2023

Note

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from Operating Activities

Operating loss before working capital changes

22

(104,938)

(151,140)

Working capital changes

23

77,882

1,290,195

(27,056)

1,139,055

Cash flows from Investing Activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(119,656)

(457,029)

Interest received

(562,251)

(209,739)

Revaluation surplus

-

-

Proceeds from disposal

-

-

Net cash (utilised)/generated Investing Activities

(681,907)

(666,768)

Cash flows from Financing Activities

Borrowing

7,158,445

(231,766)

Share increase

-

997,225

Revenue reserve movement

22.1

(6,812,917)

(367,862)

Net cash generated from Financing Activities

345,528

397,597

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(363,433)

869,884

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

874,830

4,946

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

9

511,397

874,830

======

======

The accounting policies and notes on pages 8 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024

  1. General Information
    FTN Cocoa Processors Plc was incorporated on 26 August 1991 in Nigeria as a private Company limited by shares under the name Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited which later became Fantastic Traders Nigeria Limited on 26 August, 1998. The Company became a public limited liability Company on 29 February, 2008 and got listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange. The principal activities of the Company is the processing of cocoa beans and palmkernel into cocoa cake, liquor, butter, palm kernel oil and palm kernel cake for export and sales to local manufacturing companies.
  2. Statement of Compliance
    The financial statement has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) with the Interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting InterpretationsCommittee (IFRIC).
  3. Significant Accounting Policies

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Company's financial statements are set out below.

3.1 Basis of preparation of the financial statements

  1. Basis of Measurement

The accounts have been prepared on an accrual basis and under the historical cost conventionexcept for available for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value.

These financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira (N), which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand unless otherwise stated.

  1. Use of Estimates and Judgements

The preparation of financial statements requires management to exercise judgement and to make estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies, reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities and disclosures. These estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis and revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

