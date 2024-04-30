FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENT
CONTENTS PAGE
Corporate information
1
Results at a glance
2
Certification pursuant to section 60
3
Statement of Financial Position
4
Statement of Comprehensive Income
5
Statement of Changes in Equity
6
Notes to the Financial Statements
8
Other national disclosure
Statement of Value-Added
32
Free float Status
33
P a g e | 1
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLCCORPORATE INFORMATIONDirectors:High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)
Pastor Akin Laoye- Managing Director
Otunba' Wale Jubril Nathaniel Durant Jr. Titilayo Ayoka Aderonmu
Company Secretaries: Alpha-Genasec Limited,Kresta Laurel Complex,376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-7035051231
E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com
Registered Office: 21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,Oladipo Sessi Close, Magodo, GRA, Lagos. Tel. 234-1-7409651
Website:www.ftncocoa.com.ngE-mail:info@ftncocoa.com.ngg
Registration Number: RC 172292
Factory Address: Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road, Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo,Ibadan, Oyo State. Tel. 234-2-7404744
Independent Auditors:Bakertilly Nigeria, (Chartered Accountants),
Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor), 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.
Tel. 234-9031613983
E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.comm
Registrars:
Meristem Registrars,
213, Herbert Macaulay Street,Yaba, Lagos.
Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492
E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com
Bankers:
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Zenith Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
P a g e | 2
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLCRESULTS AT A GLANCE
Q-T-D
Y-T-D
For the period
2024
2023
Change
Percentage
N'000
N'000
N'000
Change
Revenue
-
-
-
-
Loss before taxation
(8,885,642)
(10,650,347)
1,764,705
(17)
Taxation
-
-
-
-
Loss after taxation
(8,885,642)
(10,650,347)
1,764,705
(17)
Loss per share
(₦2.28k)
(₦2.73k)
0.45
(17)
For the quarter
Property, Plant and
10,999,834
10,880,178
119,656
1
Equipment
Total Assets
13,006,748.83
13,249,785
(243,036)
(2)
Total Liabilities
17,203,586
9,966,518
7,237,068
73
Share Capital
1,950,000
1,950,000
-
-
Revaluation Reserve
8,748,602
8,748,602
-
-
Equity
(4,196,838)
3,283,267
(7,480,105)
(228)
Number
Number
Number of Employees
38
38
===
===
P a g e | 3
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our audited reports andfinancial statements for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024 that:
We have reviewed the report;
To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain: Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the lightof circumstances under which such statements were made;
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and resultsof operation of the Company as of, and for the periods presented in the report;
We:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reportsare being prepared;
Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within90 days prior to the report;
Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
All significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and
Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees whohave significant role in the Company's internal controls;
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the dateof our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies andmaterial weaknesses.
…………………………
…………………………
Mr. Mayowa Jimoh
Pastor Akin Laoye
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000024076
FRC/2021/003/00000023888
Chief Finance Officer
Chief Executive Officer
25 April, 2024
25 April, 2024
P a g e | 4
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH,2024
2024
2023
Non-Current Assets
Note
N'000
N'000
Property, Plant and Equipment
5
10,999,834
10,880,178
Available for sale financial assets
6
300
300
Other Receivables
7.2
1,106,115
1,106,115
Total Non-Current assets
12,106,249
11,986,593
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
7.1
50,588
52,023
Inventories
8
338,515
336,339
Cash and cash equivalents
9
511,397
874,830
Total Current Assets
900,500
1,263,192
Total Assets
13,006,749
13,249,785
========
=======
Non-Current Liabilities
Borrowings
10.1
14,816,522
7,658,077
Total Non-Current Liabilities
14,816,522
7,658,077
------------
------------
Current Liabilities
Borrowings
10.2
1,876,021
1,735,887
Trade and other payables
11
445,115
506,626
Current taxation
12
65,928
65,928
Total current liabilities
2,387,064
2,308,441
Total Liabilities
17,203,586
9,966,518
========
=======
Equity:
Share capital
14
1,950,000
1,950,000
Share premium
15
1,045,577
1,045,577
Revaluation reserve
16
8,748,602
8,748,602
Revenue reserve
17
(15,941,017)
(8,460,912)
Total equity
(4,196,838)
3,283,267
Total Liabilities and Equity
13,006,749
13,249,785
========
========
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 April, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
………………………….……..………. ……………………..……...
……………………………………..
High Chief (Sir) Simeon O. Oguntimehin OON
Pastor Akin Laoye
Olumayowa P Jimoh
Chairman
Managing Director
Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003428
FRC/2021/003/00000023888
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000024076
6
The accounting policies and notes on pages 8 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statement
P a g e | 5
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHERCOMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/12/2023
31/12/2022
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
18
-
-
-
62,192
Cost of sales
19.1
-
(46,766)
-
(241,838)
Gross Loss
-
(46,766)
-
(179,644)
Selling and distribution cost
19.2
(5,574)
-
(65)
(360)
Operating expenses
19.3
(104,560)
(18,126)
(486.308)
(124,744)
Allowance for impairment loss
19.5
-
-
-
Other operating income
20
5,197
-
222,315
6,692
Exchange gain/(loss)
(8,218,454)
-
(10,176,549)
13,303
Operating Loss
(8,323,392)
(64,892)
(10,440,607)
(284,753)
Finance cost
20.1
(24,861)
(209,740)
(146,124)
(562,251)
_______
__________
________
Loss before taxation
22
(8,885,642)
(89,753)
(10,650,347)
(430,877)
Current taxation
12
-
-
-
(311)
Loss after taxation transferred to revenue reserve
(8,885,642)
(89,753)
(10,650,347)
(431,188)
Other Comprehensive Income
Net appreciation on revaluation of
Property, plant & equipment
16
4,731,233
(8,885,642)
(89,753)
(5,919,114)
(431,188)
Loss per share
(₦2.28k)
(₦0.20)
(₦2.73k)
( ₦0.11)
The accounting policies and notes on pages 8 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements
P a g e | 6
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024
Issued share
Share
Fair value
Retained
Total
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Fund as at January 2024
1,950,000
1,405,577
8,748,602
(8,460,912)
3,283,267
Revaluation Surplus
-
-
-
-
-
Increase in share capital
-
-
-
-
-
Other loan restatement
-
-
-
-
-
Restatement of foreign loan
-
-
-
1,405,537
1,405,537
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
(8,885,642)
(8,885,642)
Balance as a t 31 March 2024
1,950,000
1,045,577
8,748,602
(15,941,017)
(4,196,838)
======
=======
=======
========
=========
Fund as at January 2023
1,950,000
1,413,439
4,017,369
(8,935,347)
(1,554,539)
Revaluation Surplus
-
-
4,731,233
-
4,731,232
Increase in share capital
-
(367,862)
-
-
(367,862)
-
Other loan restatement
2,755,914
2,755,914
Equity statement of convertible loan
Total comprehensive income
8,368,868
8,368,868
for the year
-
-
-
(10,650,347)
(10,650,347)
Balance as at 31 December 2023 1,950,000
1,045,577
8,748,602
(8,460,912)
3,283,267
=======
=======
=======
========
========
Fund as at January 2022
1,100,000
1,413,439
4,017,369
(8,504,161)
(1,973,352)
Increase in share capital expenses
850.000
-
-
-
850,000
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
(431,187)
(431,187)
Balance as at 31 December, 2022
1,950,000
1,413,439
4,017,369
(8,935,347)
(1,554,539)
=======
=======
=======
========
========
The accounting policies and notes on pages 8 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements
P a g e | 7
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024
2024
2023
Note
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from Operating Activities
Operating loss before working capital changes
22
(104,938)
(151,140)
Working capital changes
23
77,882
1,290,195
(27,056)
1,139,055
Cash flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(119,656)
(457,029)
Interest received
(562,251)
(209,739)
Revaluation surplus
-
-
Proceeds from disposal
-
-
Net cash (utilised)/generated Investing Activities
(681,907)
(666,768)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Borrowing
7,158,445
(231,766)
Share increase
-
997,225
Revenue reserve movement
22.1
(6,812,917)
(367,862)
Net cash generated from Financing Activities
345,528
397,597
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(363,433)
869,884
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
874,830
4,946
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
9
511,397
874,830
======
======
The accounting policies and notes on pages 8 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements
P a g e | 8
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024
-
General Information
FTN Cocoa Processors Plc was incorporated on 26 August 1991 in Nigeria as a private Company limited by shares under the name Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited which later became Fantastic Traders Nigeria Limited on 26 August, 1998. The Company became a public limited liability Company on 29 February, 2008 and got listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange. The principal activities of the Company is the processing of cocoa beans and palmkernel into cocoa cake, liquor, butter, palm kernel oil and palm kernel cake for export and sales to local manufacturing companies.
- Statement of Compliance
The financial statement has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) with the Interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting InterpretationsCommittee (IFRIC).
- Significant Accounting Policies
The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Company's financial statements are set out below.
3.1 Basis of preparation of the financial statements
- Basis of Measurement
The accounts have been prepared on an accrual basis and under the historical cost conventionexcept for available for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value.
These financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira (N), which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand unless otherwise stated.
- Use of Estimates and Judgements
The preparation of financial statements requires management to exercise judgement and to make estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies, reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities and disclosures. These estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis and revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
FTN Cocoa Processors plc published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 21:36:52 UTC.