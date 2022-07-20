Log in
    FTNCOCOA   NGFTNCOCOA02

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

(FTNCOCOA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
0.3500 NGN   +6.06%
08:14aFTN COCOA PROCESSORS : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/26FTN Cocoa Processors Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/26FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/20/2022 | 08:14am EDT
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

TABLE OF CONTENT

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

3

Results at a glance

4

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of comprehensive income

7

Statement of changes in equity

8

Statement of cash flows

9

Notes to the financial statements

10

Other national disclosure

Statement of value added

31

P a g e | 3

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)

Pastor Akin Laoye

- Managing

Otunba' Wale Jubril

Company Secretaries:

Alpha-Genasec Limited,

Kresta Laurel Complex,

376, Ikorodu Road,

Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-7035051231

E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

Registered Office:

21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,

Oladipo Sessi Close,

Magodo, GRA, Lagos.

Tel. 234-1-7409651

Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng

E-mail:info@ftncocoa.com.ng

Registration Number:

RC 172292

Factory Address:

Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road,

Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo,

Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tel. 234-2-7404744

Independent Auditors:

Bakertilly Nigeria,

(Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-9031613983

E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street,

Yaba, Lagos.

Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492

E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

P a g e | 4

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Q-T-D

Y-T-D

For the period

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Revenue

16,973

290,779

(273,806)

(94)

Loss before taxation

(169,770)

(1,477,894)

(1,308,124)

89

Taxation

-

(727)

727

100

Loss after taxation

(169,773)

(1,478,621)

(1,308,848)

89

Loss per share

(8k)

(67k)

(59k)

88

Q-T-D

Y-T-D

At period end

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Property, plant and equipment

5,861,158

5,913,813

(52,655)

(10)

Total assets

7,363,163

7,441,390

(78,227)

(10)

Total liabilities

9,493,432

8,192,988

1,300,444

16

Share capital

1,100,000

1,100,000

-

-

Revaluation reserve

4,017,369

4,017,369

-

-

Equity

(2,130,269)

(751,598))

(1,378,671)

183

Number

Number

Number of employees

74

74

===

===

P a g e | 5

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RELATION TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

The directors accept responsibility for the preparation of the annual financial statements that give a true and fair view of the statement of financial position of the Company at the end of the year and of its comprehensive income in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria. The responsibilities include ensuring that the Company:

  1. keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company to comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
  2. establishes adequate internal controls to safeguard its assets and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities; and
  1. prepares its financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, that are consistently applied.

The directors accept responsibility for the financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in compliance with:

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

The directors are of the opinion that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and of the loss for the year. The directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of financial statements, as well as adequate systems of internal financial control.

The directors have made assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe that the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:

………………….……………

……………………………….

Pastor Akin Laoye

Otunba Wale Jubril

FRC/2021/003/00000023888

FRC/2014/CISN/00000006703

18 July, 2022

18 July, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FTN Cocoa Processors plc published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
