FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RELATION TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

The directors accept responsibility for the preparation of the annual financial statements that give a true and fair view of the statement of financial position of the Company at the end of the year and of its comprehensive income in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria. The responsibilities include ensuring that the Company:

keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company to comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. establishes adequate internal controls to safeguard its assets and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities; and

prepares its financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, that are consistently applied.

The directors accept responsibility for the financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in compliance with:

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

The directors are of the opinion that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and of the loss for the year. The directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of financial statements, as well as adequate systems of internal financial control.

The directors have made assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe that the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.

