FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023

TABLE OF CONTENT

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

3

Results at a glance

4

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of comprehensive income

7

Statement of changes in equity

8

Statement of cash flows

9

Notes to the financial statements

10

Shareholding structure

31

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON- (Chairman)

Pastor Akin Laoye

- Managing

Otunba' Wale Jubril

Company Secretaries:

Alpha-Genasec Limited,

Kresta Laurel Complex,

376, Ikorodu Road,

Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-7035051231

E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

Registered Office:

21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,

Oladipo Sessi Close,

Magodo, GRA, Lagos.

Tel. 234-1-7409651

Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng

E-mail:info@ftncocoa.com.ng

Registration Number:

RC 172292

Factory Address:

Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road,

Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo,

Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tel. 234-2-7404744

Independent Auditors:

Bakertilly Nigeria,

(Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-9031613983

E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street,

Yaba, Lagos.

Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492

E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Q-T-D

Y-T-D

For the period

30/06/2023

31/12/2022

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Revenue

0

62,194

(62,194)

(100)

Loss before taxation

(192,396)

(430,876)

238,480

(55)

Taxation

-

(311)

311

(100)

Loss after taxation

(192,396)

(431,187)

238,791

(55)

Loss per share

(5k)

(11k)

6

(55)

Q-T-D

Y-T-D

At period end

30/06/2023

31/12/2022

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Property, plant and equipment

5,748,374

5,804,832

(56,460)

(0.97)

Total assets

7,223,862

7,276,723

(52,861)

(0.73)

Total liabilities

8,970,797

8,831,261

139,536

1.58

Share capital

1,950,000

1,950,000

-

-

Revaluation reserve

4,017,369

4,017,369

-

-

Equity

(1,746,935)

(1,554,538)

(192,396)

12.38

Number

Number

Number of employees

48

63

===

===

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF

INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our management reports and financial statements for the quarter ended 30 June, 2023 that:

  1. We have reviewed the report;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
    1. any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    2. omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
  4. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the report;
  5. We:
    1. are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
    2. have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    3. have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of date within
      90 days prior to the report;
    4. have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  7. We have disclosed to the auditors of the company and audit committee:
    1. all significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and
    2. any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;
  9. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Mr. Akin Laoye

Mr. Olumayowa P. Jimoh

Managing Director

for: Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2021/003/00000023888

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000024076

17TH JULY, 2023

