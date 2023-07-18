FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON- (Chairman)
Pastor Akin Laoye
- Managing
Otunba' Wale Jubril
Company Secretaries:
Alpha-Genasec Limited,
Kresta Laurel Complex,
376, Ikorodu Road,
Maryland, Lagos.
Tel. 234-7035051231
E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com
Registered Office:
21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,
Oladipo Sessi Close,
Magodo, GRA, Lagos.
Tel. 234-1-7409651
Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng
E-mail:info@ftncocoa.com.ng
Registration Number:
RC 172292
Factory Address:
Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road,
Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo,
Ibadan, Oyo State.
Tel. 234-2-7404744
Independent Auditors:
Bakertilly Nigeria,
(Chartered Accountants),
Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),
376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.
Tel. 234-9031613983
E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com
Registrars:
Meristem Registrars,
213, Herbert Macaulay Street,
Yaba, Lagos.
Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492
E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com
Bankers:
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
Q-T-D
Y-T-D
For the period
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Change
Percentage
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Revenue
0
62,194
(62,194)
(100)
Loss before taxation
(192,396)
(430,876)
238,480
(55)
Taxation
-
(311)
311
(100)
Loss after taxation
(192,396)
(431,187)
238,791
(55)
Loss per share
(5k)
(11k)
6
(55)
Q-T-D
Y-T-D
At period end
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Change
Percentage
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Property, plant and equipment
5,748,374
5,804,832
(56,460)
(0.97)
Total assets
7,223,862
7,276,723
(52,861)
(0.73)
Total liabilities
8,970,797
8,831,261
139,536
1.58
Share capital
1,950,000
1,950,000
-
-
Revaluation reserve
4,017,369
4,017,369
-
-
Equity
(1,746,935)
(1,554,538)
(192,396)
12.38
Number
Number
Number of employees
48
63
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF
INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our management reports and financial statements for the quarter ended 30 June, 2023 that:
- We have reviewed the report;
- To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
- any untrue statement of a material fact, or
- omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
- To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the report;
- We:
- are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
- have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
- have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of date within
90 days prior to the report;
- have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
- We have disclosed to the auditors of the company and audit committee:
- all significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and
- any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;
- We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
Mr. Akin Laoye
Mr. Olumayowa P. Jimoh
Managing Director
for: Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2021/003/00000023888
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000024076
17TH JULY, 2023
