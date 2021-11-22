Log in
    FTNCOCOA   NGFTNCOCOA02

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

(FTNCOCOA)
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

11/22/2021 | 05:34am EST
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENT

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

1

Results at a glance

2

Statement of financial position

5

Statement of comprehensive income

6

Statement of changes in equity

7

Statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the financial statements

9

Other national disclosure

Statement of value added

31

P a g e | 3

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)

Pastor Akin Laoye

- Managing

Otunba' Wale Jubril

Company Secretaries:

Alpha-Genasec Limited,

Kresta Laurel Complex,

376, Ikorodu Road,

Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-7035051231

E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

Registered Office:

21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,

Oladipo Sessi Close,

Magodo, GRA, Lagos.

Tel. 234-1-7409651

Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng

E-mail:info@ftncocoa.com.ng

Registration Number:

RC 172292

Factory Address:

Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road,

Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo,

Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tel. 234-2-7404744

Independent Auditors:

Bakertilly Nigeria,

(Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-9031613983

E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street,

Yaba, Lagos.

Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492

E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

P a g e | 4

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Y-T-D

Y-T-D

For the period

30/09/2021

30/09/2020

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Revenue

278,180

227,260

(50,920)

22

Loss before taxation

(848,119)

(351,719)

(496,400)

141

Taxation

-

-

-

-

Loss after taxation

(848,119)

(351,719)

(496,400)

141

Loss per share

(38.55k)

(15.99k)

(22.56K)

141

Y-T-D

Y-T-D

At period end

30/09/2021

31/12/2020

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Property, plant and equipment

5,831,700

2,968,519

2,863,181

96

Total assets

7,366,426

4,632,684

2,733,742

59

Total liabilities

7,416,091

6,940,011

547,510

8

Share capital

1,100,000

1,100,000

-

-

Revenue reserve

(6,651,903)

(5,803,784)

(848,119)

(15)

Equity

(121,095)

(2,307,328)

2,186,233

95

Number

Number

Number of employees

69

73

===

===

P a g e | 5

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2021

Y-T-D

Y-T-D

30/09/2021

31/12/2020

Note

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

5

5,831,700

2,968,519

Available for sale financial assets

6

300

300

Other receivables

7.2

1,085,038

1,085,038

Total non-current assets

6,917,038

4,053,857

------------

------------

Current assets

Inventories

8

351,423

500,348

Trade and other receivables

7.1

30,205

30,045

Cash and cash equivalents

9

67,760

48,434

Total current assets

449,388

578,827

----------

----------

Total assets

7,366,426

4,632,684

=======

========

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

10

720,698

723,973

Borrowings

11.1

76,588

76,588

Current taxation

12.2

66,261

66,261

Total current liabilities

863,548

866,822

------------

------------

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

11.2

6,623,973

6,073,191

Total non-current liabilities

6,623,973

6,073,191

------------

------------

Total liabilities

7,487,521

6,940,011

Equity:

Share capital

15

1,100,000

1,100,000

Share premium

16

1,413,439

1,413,439

Revaluation reserve

17

4,017,369

983,017

Revenue reserve

18

(6,651,903)

(5,803,784)

Total equity

(121,095)

(2,307,328)

-------------

-------------

Total liabilities and equity

7,366,426

4,632,684

========

========

…………………………….………….

………………………………

Mr. Akin Laoye

Mr. Olumayowa P. Jimoh

Managing Director

for: Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2021/003/00000023888

22ND OCTOBER, 2021

The accounting policies and notes on pages 9 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FTN Cocoa Processors plc published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
