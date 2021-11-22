FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2021
TABLE OF CONTENT
CONTENTS
PAGE
Corporate information
1
Results at a glance
2
Statement of financial position
5
Statement of comprehensive income
6
Statement of changes in equity
7
Statement of cash flows
8
Notes to the financial statements
9
Other national disclosure
Statement of value added
31
P a g e
| 3
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin,
OON - (Chairman)
Pastor Akin Laoye
- Managing
Otunba' Wale Jubril
Company Secretaries:
Alpha-Genasec Limited,
Kresta Laurel Complex,
376, Ikorodu Road,
Maryland, Lagos.
Tel. 234-7035051231
E-mail:
alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com
Registered Office:
21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,
Oladipo Sessi Close,
Magodo, GRA, Lagos.
Tel. 234-1-7409651
Website:
www.ftncocoa.com.ng
E-mail:
info@ftncocoa.com.ng
Registration Number:
RC 172292
Factory Address:
Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road,
Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo,
Ibadan, Oyo State.
Tel. 234-2-7404744
Independent Auditors:
Bakertilly Nigeria,
(Chartered Accountants),
Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),
376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.
Tel. 234-9031613983
E-mail:
btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com
Registrars:
Meristem Registrars,
213, Herbert Macaulay Street,
Yaba, Lagos.
Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492
E-mail:
info@meristemregistrars.com
Bankers:
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
P a g e
| 4
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
Y-T-D
Y-T-D
For the period
30/09/2021
30/09/2020
Change
Percentage
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Revenue
278,180
227,260
(50,920)
22
Loss before taxation
(848,119)
(351,719)
(496,400)
141
Taxation
-
-
-
-
Loss after taxation
(848,119)
(351,719)
(496,400)
141
Loss per share
(38.55k)
(15.99k)
(22.56K)
141
Y-T-D
Y-T-D
At period end
30/09/2021
31/12/2020
Change
Percentage
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Property, plant and equipment
5,831,700
2,968,519
2,863,181
96
Total assets
7,366,426
4,632,684
2,733,742
59
Total liabilities
7,416,091
6,940,011
547,510
8
Share capital
1,100,000
1,100,000
-
-
Revenue reserve
(6,651,903)
(5,803,784)
(848,119)
(15)
Equity
(121,095)
(2,307,328)
2,186,233
95
Number
Number
Number of employees
69
73
===
===
P a g e
| 5
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2021
Y-T-D
Y-T-D
30/09/
2021
31/12/2020
Note
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
5
5,831,700
2,968,519
Available for sale financial assets
6
300
300
Other receivables
7.2
1,085,038
1,085,038
Total non-current assets
6,917,038
4,053,857
------------
------------
Current assets
Inventories
8
351,423
500,348
Trade and other receivables
7.1
30,205
30,045
Cash and cash equivalents
9
67,760
48,434
Total current assets
449,388
578,827
----------
----------
Total assets
7,366,426
4,632,684
=======
========
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
10
720,698
723,973
Borrowings
11.1
76,588
76,588
Current taxation
12.2
66,261
66,261
Total current liabilities
863,548
866,822
------------
------------
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
11.2
6,623,973
6,073,191
Total non-current liabilities
6,623,973
6,073,191
------------
------------
Total liabilities
7,487,521
6,940,011
Equity:
Share capital
15
1,100,000
1,100,000
Share premium
16
1,413,439
1,413,439
Revaluation reserve
17
4,017,369
983,017
Revenue reserve
18
(6,651,903)
(5,803,784)
Total equity
(121,095)
(2,307,328)
-------------
-------------
Total liabilities and equity
7,366,426
4,632,684
========
========
…………………………….………….
………………………………
Mr. Akin Laoye
Mr. Olumayowa P. Jimoh
Managing Director
for: Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2021/003/00000023888
22
ND OCTOBER, 2021
The accounting policies and notes on pages 9 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.