FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENT CONTENTS PAGE Corporate information 1 Results at a glance 2 Statement of financial position 5 Statement of comprehensive income 6 Statement of changes in equity 7 Statement of cash flows 8 Notes to the financial statements 9 Other national disclosure Statement of value added 31

P a g e | 3 FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC CORPORATE INFORMATION Directors: High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman) Pastor Akin Laoye - Managing Otunba' Wale Jubril Company Secretaries: Alpha-Genasec Limited, Kresta Laurel Complex, 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-7035051231 E-mail:alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com Registered Office: 21, Emmanuel Keshi Street, Oladipo Sessi Close, Magodo, GRA, Lagos. Tel. 234-1-7409651 Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng E-mail:info@ftncocoa.com.ng Registration Number: RC 172292 Factory Address: Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road, Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State. Tel. 234-2-7404744 Independent Auditors: Bakertilly Nigeria, (Chartered Accountants), Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor), 376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos. Tel. 234-9031613983 E-mail:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com Registrars: Meristem Registrars, 213, Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba, Lagos. Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492 E-mail:info@meristemregistrars.com Bankers: Ecobank Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Plc United Bank for Africa Plc Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

P a g e | 4 FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC RESULTS AT A GLANCE Y-T-D Y-T-D For the period 30/09/2021 30/09/2020 Change Percentage N'000 N'000 N'000 % Revenue 278,180 227,260 (50,920) 22 Loss before taxation (848,119) (351,719) (496,400) 141 Taxation - - - - Loss after taxation (848,119) (351,719) (496,400) 141 Loss per share (38.55k) (15.99k) (22.56K) 141 Y-T-D Y-T-D At period end 30/09/2021 31/12/2020 Change Percentage N'000 N'000 N'000 % Property, plant and equipment 5,831,700 2,968,519 2,863,181 96 Total assets 7,366,426 4,632,684 2,733,742 59 Total liabilities 7,416,091 6,940,011 547,510 8 Share capital 1,100,000 1,100,000 - - Revenue reserve (6,651,903) (5,803,784) (848,119) (15) Equity (121,095) (2,307,328) 2,186,233 95 Number Number Number of employees 69 73 === ===

P a g e | 5 FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2021 Y-T-D Y-T-D 30/09/2021 31/12/2020 Note N'000 N'000 Non-current assets Property and equipment 5 5,831,700 2,968,519 Available for sale financial assets 6 300 300 Other receivables 7.2 1,085,038 1,085,038 Total non-current assets 6,917,038 4,053,857 ------------ ------------ Current assets Inventories 8 351,423 500,348 Trade and other receivables 7.1 30,205 30,045 Cash and cash equivalents 9 67,760 48,434 Total current assets 449,388 578,827 ---------- ---------- Total assets 7,366,426 4,632,684 ======= ======== Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10 720,698 723,973 Borrowings 11.1 76,588 76,588 Current taxation 12.2 66,261 66,261 Total current liabilities 863,548 866,822 ------------ ------------ Non-current liabilities Borrowings 11.2 6,623,973 6,073,191 Total non-current liabilities 6,623,973 6,073,191 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 7,487,521 6,940,011 Equity: Share capital 15 1,100,000 1,100,000 Share premium 16 1,413,439 1,413,439 Revaluation reserve 17 4,017,369 983,017 Revenue reserve 18 (6,651,903) (5,803,784) Total equity (121,095) (2,307,328) ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and equity 7,366,426 4,632,684 ======== ======== …………………………….…………. ……………………………… Mr. Akin Laoye Mr. Olumayowa P. Jimoh Managing Director for: Chief Finance Officer FRC/2021/003/00000023888 22ND OCTOBER, 2021 The accounting policies and notes on pages 9 to 30 form an integral part of these financial statements

