    FTNCOCOA   NGFTNCOCOA02

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

(FTNCOCOA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
0.2600 NGN   -.--%
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/31/2023 | 08:25pm EDT
FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENT

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

1

Results at a glance

2

Report of the directors

3

Statement of directors' responsibility

9

Certificate of No misstatements and adequate internal control system

10

Statement of management discussion and analysis

11

Certification pursuant to section 60

12

Report of the audit committee

13

Independent auditors' report

14

Statement of financial position

17

Statement of comprehensive income

18

Statement of changes in equity

19

Statement of cash flows

20

Notes to the financial statements

21

Other national disclosure

Statement of value added

45

Five-year financial summary

46

P a g e | 3

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

High Chief (Sir) Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, OON - (Chairman)

Pastor Akin Laoye

- Managing Director

Otunba' Wale Jubril

Company Secretaries:

Alpha-Genasec Limited,

Kresta Laurel Complex,

376, Ikorodu Road,

Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-7035051231

E-mail: alphagenasec@bakertillynigeria.com

Registered Office:

21, Emmanuel Keshi Street,

Oladipo Sessi Close,

Magodo, GRA, Lagos.

Tel. 234-1-7409651

Website: www.ftncocoa.com.ng

E-mail: info@ftncocoa.com.ngg

Registration Number:

RC 172292

Factory Address:

Km 9, Monatan- Iwo Road,

Opposite Arcedem, Wofun Olodo,

Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tel. 234-2-7404744

Independent Auditors:

Bakertilly Nigeria,

(Chartered Accountants),

Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Lagos.

Tel. 234-9031613983

E-mail: btnlag@bakertillynigeria.comm

Registrars:

Meristem Registrars,

213, Herbert Macaulay Street,

Yaba, Lagos.

Tel.: 234-1-8920491,234-1-8920492

E-mail: info@meristemregistrars.com

Bankers:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

P a g e | 4

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

For the year

2022

2021

Change

Percentage

N'000

N'000

N'000

Change

Revenue

62,194

290,779

(228,585)

(79)

Loss before taxation

(430,876)

(1,477,894)

1,047,018

(71)

Taxation

(311)

(727)

416

(57)

Loss after taxation

(431,187)

(1,478,621)

1,047,438

(71)

Loss per share

(11k)

(38k)

27k

(71)

At year end

Property, plant and equipment

5,804,832

5,913,813

(108,981)

(2)

Total assets

7,276,723

7,441,390

(164,667)

(2)

Total liabilities

8,831,261

8,192,988

638,273

8

Share capital

1,950,000

1,100,000

850,000

77

Revaluation reserve

4,017,369

4,017,369

-

0

Equity

(1,554,538)

(751,598)

802,937

107

Number

Number

Number of employees

63

74

===

===

P a g e | 5

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

1. The directors hereby submit their report and the financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December, 2022.

2. Review of operating performance

N'000

Loss before taxation

(430,876)

Taxation

(311)

Loss after taxation

(431,187)

=========

  1. Legal form
    FTN Cocoa Processors Plc started as Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited, a private Company limited by shares which was incorporated on 26 August, 1991. The name Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited was changed to Fantastic Traders Nigeria Limited on 26 August, 1998 and further changed to FTN Cocoa Processors Limited on 3 December, 2007. The status of the company was changed to a public company and renamed FTN Cocoa Processors Plc on 29 February, 2009 and the shares of the company were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 24 July, 2009.
  2. Principal activities
    The principal activities of the company are the processing of cocoa beans and palm kernel into Cocoa Cake, Liquor, Butter, Powder, Palm Kernel oil and Palm Kernel cake. Cocoa Cake, Liquor and butter are exported while Cocoa powder, Palm Kernel oil and Palm Kernel cakes are marketed locally to manufacturing companies.
  3. Review of operational performance
    The company sustained a loss after tax of N431.1 million compared with a loss after tax of N1.478billion in the preceding year. The Company sustained a loss as a result of lack of adequate working capital in order to produce at optimal level coupled with heavy finance cost.
  4. Directors
    The names of the directors of the company are as stated on page 1 of these Reports and financial statements.

7 Directors' interests

  1. The interest of the directors in the issued share capital of the company are as follows: -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FTN Cocoa Processors plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 00:24:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
