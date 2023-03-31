FTN COCOA PROCESSORS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

1. The directors hereby submit their report and the financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December, 2022.

2. Review of operating performance N'000 Loss before taxation (430,876) Taxation (311) Loss after taxation (431,187) =========

Legal form

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc started as Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited, a private Company limited by shares which was incorporated on 26 August, 1991. The name Fantastic Abiola Nigeria Limited was changed to Fantastic Traders Nigeria Limited on 26 August, 1998 and further changed to FTN Cocoa Processors Limited on 3 December, 2007. The status of the company was changed to a public company and renamed FTN Cocoa Processors Plc on 29 February, 2009 and the shares of the company were listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 24 July, 2009. Principal activities

The principal activities of the company are the processing of cocoa beans and palm kernel into Cocoa Cake, Liquor, Butter, Powder, Palm Kernel oil and Palm Kernel cake. Cocoa Cake, Liquor and butter are exported while Cocoa powder, Palm Kernel oil and Palm Kernel cakes are marketed locally to manufacturing companies. Review of operational performance

The company sustained a loss after tax of N 431.1 million compared with a loss after tax of N 1.478billion in the preceding year. The Company sustained a loss as a result of lack of adequate working capital in order to produce at optimal level coupled with heavy finance cost. Directors

