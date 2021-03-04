Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  FTS International, Inc.    FTSI

FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(FTSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTS International, Inc. : Announces Successful Launch of Fully Automated Equipment Health Monitoring and Control

03/04/2021 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) announced today that it has successfully used MachineIQ™ (MIQ) in partnership with KCF Technologies on an active hydraulic fracturing site.

Over the last five years, FTSI has collected over 1 billion equipment health data points and contextualized tens of thousands of failure events to build a deep knowledge base. By integrating KCF’s MachineIQ™ engine with FTSI’s frac software and pump control, the system is now capable of mimicking the accuracy and precision of highly trained operators, while reducing time to execute from minutes to milliseconds. Using advanced analytics, MIQ monitors fluid ends, power ends, transmissions, engines, grease systems, and more.

Buddy Petersen, FTSI’s Chief Operating Officer, commented, “When an equipment operator identifies a problem with a pump, they need to adjust rate. This is time consuming because they must assess which of the remaining pumps are healthy and available before acting. MIQ is constantly monitoring equipment health and assessing hundreds of parameters; it already knows which pumps to use and automatically optimizes operations across available units. MIQ turns a 90-second reaction into a nearly instantaneous action.”

In the first production run of its kind at a Devon Energy site in Oklahoma, MIQ successfully identified the sources of equipment issues and executed corrective actions to rebalance the system to healthy pumps. MIQ ran for over 44 hours, preventing failures with no downtime or loss of rate. Successfully assessing valves and seats, packing, and power end health, it dropped gears and rebalanced to healthy pumps over four separate events during those hours.

"FTSI has invested more than five years in our automation initiatives to ensure we frac better and more efficiently than ever before. Automated capabilities like MIQ increase equipment reliability, lower downtime, increase efficiencies, and improve safety onsite. MIQ’s real-time diagnosis and automated corrective actions allow us to pump stages as designed at optimal efficiency using condition-based maintenance," said Petersen.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is a pure-play hydraulic fracturing service company with operations across multiple basins in the United States.

To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
02:13pFTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Announces Successful Launch of Fully Automated Equipm..
BU
02/16FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020..
BU
02/04INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at FTS International
MT
01/28INSIDER TRENDS : FTS International Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Announce Proposed Settlement in the FTS Inte..
BU
2020FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
2020FTS INTERNATIONAL  : Significant Insider buy of FTS International (FTSI) Shares ..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buy at FTS International, Slows 90-Days of Sells
MT
2020FTS INTERNATIONAL  : Int'l Surges 55% After NYSE American Certifies Preferred St..
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Late Surge Lifts Energy Stocks
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 258 M - -
Net income 2020 -47,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,07x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 289 M 289 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 250
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTS International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 20,61 $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Doss Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance Turner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Buddy Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer L. Keefe Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & SVP
Karen D. Thornton Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.34%289
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED29.96%39 669
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.88%19 799
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.31%17 830
NOV INC.9.40%5 831
DIALOG GROUP-4.93%4 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ