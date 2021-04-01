Log in
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(FTSI)
FTS International, Inc. : Introduces Machine Health Automation Technology to Global Manufacturing Leaders

04/01/2021
FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) hosted a leading global automobile manufacturer at its National Operations Center (NOC) in Fort Worth, which serves as the hub for FTSI’s automation platform, to showcase its data and analytics capabilities.

Last month, FTSI initiated its innovative machine health automation technology and KCF MachineIQ on its first fleet, working for Devon Energy, and is now rolling out this technology across all its fleets.

While the automotive industry is well known for its automation technologies, FTSI has brought a level of machine health analytics to the industrial space that surpasses even those in global companies several orders of magnitude larger.

“Traditional automation programs follow commands based on simple parameters such as cycle times and speed settings,” explained Larry Carroll, FTSI’s Director of Innovation, “but these traditional programs are blind to machine health faults and catastrophic failure.”

The hydraulic fracturing industry, with its extreme conditions, leaves machinery especially susceptible to breakdowns, which is why FTSI has invested resources over the last three years in the machine learning and analytics necessary to drive more intelligent equipment automation commands. Mr. Carroll continued, “While these fault algorithms and automation commands are helping FTSI today, there’s no reason other industries cannot benefit from the technical foundation we’ve created.”

While the automobile manufacturer’s name remains confidential, one of this global organization’s senior executives commented, “Today’s visit was eye opening. FTSI is at the cutting-edge of machine health innovation.”

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is a pure-play hydraulic fracturing service company with operations across multiple basins in the United States.

To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 357 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 73,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 24,00 $
Last Close Price 24,74 $
Spread / Highest target -2,99%
Spread / Average Target -2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Doss Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance Turner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Eugene Irwin Davis Chairman
Buddy Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer L. Keefe Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.28.85%344
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED24.55%38 061
HALLIBURTON COMPANY13.55%19 106
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.65%16 653
NOV INC.-0.07%5 303
DIALOG GROUP-10.43%4 240
