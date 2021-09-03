FTS International, Inc. : to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) announced today that its management will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference to be held virtually from September 8-10, 2021.

Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Friday, September 10, 2021, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). An accompanying slide presentation will be available on September 8, 2021 in the Investor Relations section of FTS International Inc.’s website at www.FTSI.com.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is a pure-play hydraulic fracturing service company with operations across multiple basins in the United States.

