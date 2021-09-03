Log in
    FTSI   US30283W3025

FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(FTSI)
FTS International, Inc. : to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

09/03/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) announced today that its management will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference to be held virtually from September 8-10, 2021.

Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Friday, September 10, 2021, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). An accompanying slide presentation will be available on September 8, 2021 in the Investor Relations section of FTS International Inc.’s website at www.FTSI.com.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is a pure-play hydraulic fracturing service company with operations across multiple basins in the United States.

For more information about FTS International, Inc. or this event, please contact FTSI Investor Relations at Investors@FTSI.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 407 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -50,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 69,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Doss Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance Turner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Eugene Irwin Davis Chairman
Buddy Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer L. Keefe Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.88%327
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.17%40 009
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.99%19 345
HALLIBURTON COMPANY8.25%18 220
NOV INC.-2.99%5 204
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED16.32%4 393