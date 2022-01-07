FTS International Receives Notice of Non-Compliance From NYSE American

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) (the “Company” or “FTS International”) announced today that the Company received a notice from NYSE American on January 4, 2022 that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the Company’s failure to hold an annual meeting for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on or before December 31, 2021.

As previously announced, on October 21, 2021, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, by and among the Company, ProFrac Holdings, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“ProFrac”), and ProFrac Acquisitions, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of ProFrac (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge (the “Merger”) with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of ProFrac. The Company expects the Merger to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of applicable closing conditions. Upon closing of the Merger, the Company’s common stock will no longer be listed on NYSE American and the Company will be a wholly owned subsidiary of ProFrac.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is a pure-play hydraulic fracturing service company with operations across multiple basins in the United States.

For more information about FTS International please contact FTSI Investor Relations at Investors@FTSI.com.

Important Information For Investors And Stockholders

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed transaction between the Company and ProFrac. In connection with this proposed transaction, the Company may file one or more proxy statements or other documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “definitive proxy statement”) which will be mailed or otherwise disseminated to the Company’s stockholders when it becomes available. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement or other document the Company may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be available free of charge on the Company’s internet website at https://www.ftsi.com/investor-relations/sec-filings/default.aspx or by contacting the Company’s primary investor relation’s contact by email at investors@ftsi.com or by phone at 817-862-2000.

Participants in Solicitation

The Company, ProFrac, their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021, its Amendment No. 1 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on April 30, 2021, certain of its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and certain of its Current Reports filed on Form 8-K.

These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s ability to consummate the proposed transaction, the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and the expected impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on the Company's businesses may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations for the future of the Company based on current expectations and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “plans,” “projects,” “expects,” “expectations,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “targets,” “prospects,” “strategy,” “signs,” and other words of similar meaning in connection with the discussion of future performance, plans, actions or events. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the failure to obtain the required vote of the Company’s stockholders, the timing to consummate the proposed transaction, the risk that a condition of closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or that the closing of the proposed transaction might otherwise not occur, the risk that a regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated, the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of the Company, the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its suppliers and customers, economic or political changes that affect the markets that the Company’s businesses serve which could have an effect on demand for the Company’s products and impact the Company’s profitability, disruptions in the credit and financial markets, including diminished liquidity and credit availability, disruptions in the Company's businesses from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), cyber-security vulnerabilities, supply issues, retention of key employees, and outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and investigations, future changes, results of operations, domestic spending by the onshore oil and natural gas industry, continued volatility or future volatility in oil and natural gas prices, deterioration in general economic conditions or a continued weakening or future weakening of the broader energy industry, federal, state and local regulation of hydraulic fracturing and other oilfield service activities, as well as exploration and production activities, including public pressure on governmental bodies and regulatory agencies to regulate our industry, and the price and availability of alternative fuels, equipment and energy sources. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Investors, therefore, are cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the risks and uncertainties identified in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication or that may from time to time be made by or on behalf of the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005458/en/